We have come to know that Microsoft has introduced the Surface Duo prototype among its employees before going large. It reveals a new front-facing flash sensor next to the single-camera lens. The employees are using and testing the authenticity of the product. It’s soon going to be out and about in the wild, and we have spotted it in the market. This new front-facing flash, however, is unlike the original prototype shown to the world in October. The Surface Duo now has a single front-facing camera instead of a rear-facing camera sensor.

This new product is also known as a dual-screen foldable android with a bendable dual screen. It is closer to the LG V50 ThinQ with dual-screen attachment, and the phone uses two full displays that are separated by a hinge. As people call it, it folds in a “hot dog (bun)” style and has brought a new twist to the concept of “traditional” foldable phone. Microsoft is no doubt shamelessly marketing the new Surface Duo and to those customers who want to be more productive with their phones. The front-facing camera performs double duty as it is also the phone’s primary shooter once it’s flipped around. So, get ready to use this product as it releases later this year.

Verdict

Only the employees have access to the Surface Duo as of now. On a test run, the software of the product appears to be buggy. In the video, the employee has to click and swipe multiple times to open any app, switch, or settings between the window. Besides, the information on software and camera, other features of the product are unrevealed. One crucial issue is that people may accidentally turn on the front-facing flashlight while going through Andriod’s quick menu setting. Nevertheless, it guarantees high-quality selfies from an upcoming foldable series like Galaxy A80’s flippable rear camera.

In an interview, Microsoft had confirmed that both the Surface Neo and Surface Duo would have a “good camera.” However, they won’t support 5G at launch.

What do you think of Microsoft’s Surface Duo? Would you give this product a try? Comment down below!