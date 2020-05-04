Microsoft has been playing the sneaky games these days, especially when it comes to its Surface products. There are plenty of rumors surrounding a larger, slimmer Microsoft Surface Go 2 hitting the market soon enough. And now, it seems like a new Surface product is coming our way, that too, within this week.

According to a German news portal, Microsoft might release the Surface Earbuds on May 6, 2020.

Is Microsoft surface Earbuds on its Way?

If the rumors are true, Microsoft might release its Surface Earbuds on May 6, 2020. According to Winfuture, the company will release its competitor of Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds in different parts of Europe.

Microsoft first announced the Surface Earbuds last year in October during their annual Surface Hardware event. But due to some internal dispute and dissatisfaction, the release date was moved.

While Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but the release date falls precisely in line with an announcement made by Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer of Microsoft. It states that the release date is delayed until spring 2020.

Features

The Microsoft Surface Earbud will cost $249. The 7.2g (each) earbud comes in a 40g charging case that gives 24-hours playback support.

It combines everyday functions along with great productivity features. It comes with Omnisonic speakers, dual-mic array, haptic swipe gesture, and voice dictation, and translation of up to 60 languages.

The truly wireless Microsoft Surface Earbuds has different sized ear tips to make it more comfortable in different ears.