Microsoft has finally released the much-awaited Surface Go 2. And after a lot of waiting, we’re finally getting down to business and reviewing Microsoft’s budget 2-in-1 tablet. There are plenty of hits and misses with the new Surface Go 2 tablets. While a similar look and feel might disappoint you, but the performance and other improvements will undoubtedly surprise you.

Even though we get the same chassis as the original Surface Go, Microsoft has upped the display by .5-inch. And with 1920 x 1280p display, lightweight, and a lot thinner bezels, the 10.5-inch screen is a fantastic addition.

Design

As we’ve mentioned in the earlier article, not a lot has changed with Microsoft Surface Go 2 in terms of design. We get the same look as well as the 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches dimensions. And so is the port placements.

The built-in kickstand is one thing that sets the Microsoft Surface Go apart from its rivals. And it makes a comeback in Surface Go 2 as well. It is honestly one of the best aspects of Surface Go 2 that you can use however you please. Whether you’re on the couch sitting back watching your favorite videos or on the desk finishing up your work. The kickstand opens up to 165 degrees, which turn the Surface Go 2 into a versatile device.

The base model that is the most budget device comes with a similar 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, and an Intel Pentium Gold processor with a newer chip architecture. But that is not enough to change our minds that it can perform more substantial tasks because they can’t. And if we’re honest, Microsoft could’ve done a lot better.

However, for a $400 price tag, what more could we expect? Well, maybe including a Type Cover with the tablet would’ve made the Surface Go 2 much more compelling. But unfortunately, you need to spend a few extra bucks for the Type Cover and the Surface Pen without which the Surface Go 2 is probably useless.

Display

The 10.5-inch display might be only .5 inch larger than its predecessor, but even the slight increase makes a huge difference. The colors are bright and accurate, thanks to the 1920 x 1280 pixels that it comes with. And the all-wound thin bezel makes the 10.5-inch screen even more significant.

The display was one of the highly requested improvements in Surface Go 2, and it seems like Microsoft listened. The display includes two front-facing cameras, one as a webcam and another as a Windows Hello face recognition tool.

Performance

Another request from users to Microsoft for the Surface Go 2 was a better performance. The base-level model is a bit shaky when it comes to performance. And all of it has to do with the processor. Microsoft still uses the same Intel Pentium Gold processor that is subpar in delivery. And the 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage isn’t much help either.

However, spend a few extra hundred bucks, and you have a powerful enough device that turns your tablet experience around. The Intel Core m3 processor makes multitasking smooth. Watching videos on 1080p and web browsing is also smooth on the Surface Go 2 Core m3 processor model.

Battery Life

Microsoft also listened to its users when it came to the battery life of Surface Go 2. The original Surface Go’s battery was a bit problematic, and it wouldn’t last as long. But the Surface Go 2 offers battery life that lasts all day long.

You can play HD back to back, and it’ll last longer than what Microsoft claims. However, the number drops significantly if you try to do something more substantial and uses a lot of power. But it is still better than what the original Surface Go provided and pretty impressive.

Accessories

Honestly, Microsoft Surface Go 2 is nothing without its accessories. The Type Cover Keyboard and the Surface Pen are a must-have if you’re thinking of purchasing the tablet. But it doesn’t come cheap.

The Type Cover starts from $99 to $129, and the Surface Pen costs $99. Both the accessories complement the Surface Go 2 pretty well. It makes it easier and more reliable to work instead of swiping your hands across the touchscreen.

You can also add other accessories like Surface Mobile Mouse, Earbuds, Headphones, etc.

Verdict

Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a step ahead of its predecessors in terms of performance, if not the look. Better battery life, a stellar performance, a slightly bigger screen, and good quality camera and audio make it compelling.

However, despite saying it’s a budget 2-in-1 laptop, it surely doesn’t make it one. Nothing is outstanding about the budget-level Surface Go 2. It might be a little worthy if Microsoft had included at least one of the two must-have accessories. But unfortunately, you have to purchase it separately, which is a bummer.

But the $729 model is far better in terms of everything to its cheaper sibling. All-in-all, Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a sturdy device that you can use as a tablet as well as a laptop. It has proper functionality and is reliable. And with the accessories, it shows its true potential.

However, paying all that for a good 2-in-1 laptop/tablet is questionable.