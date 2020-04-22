Back in March, there were claims that two new Microsoft devices have appeared in 3DMarkBenchmark. One of which happens to be the Microsoft Surface Go 2, the successor to Microsoft’s affordable tablet, Surface Go.

And while not a lot has changed in two years, we might get larger yet slimmer Surface Go this time around.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Rumors

If the rumors are correct, we might get one of Microsoft’s most affordable tablets sometime in May. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is supposedly larger this year with a display of 10.5-inch. And to house a larger screen, Microsoft opts slimmer bezels.

The bezels won’t be as slim as the one in the Surface Pro X. But you can expect something similar to that of Surface Laptop 3. And with a larger display, comes an improved resolution. The display will come with a 1920 x 1280 resolution.

The exterior, however, will remain the same as 2018’s Surface Go with a “minor refresh.” It will still have the signature Surface Go kickstand and a similar magnesium-alloy finish.

There is also no difference in terms of battery life and connectivity. The Surface Go 2 will have a single USB-C port along with Surface Connect port, headphone jack, and MicroSD Card Reader.

Specs

In terms of specs, Microsoft will go with a similar formula for the Surface Go 2 like that of the original. However, with a tad bit of changes. We might get the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor instead of the 4415Y. Along with that, we will get a 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

But there are talks of Microsoft, including the Intel Core m3-8100Y processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for a higher price. However, we won’t be getting Qualcomm’s 7c Soc chipset any time soon. So, the Surface Go 2 might be more potent than it’s predecessor, but it’s not best for heavy usage.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 will also support Wi-Fi 6 and an optional LTE modem. And since there is still time for Windows 10X to launch, so you can expect Surface Go 2 to support Windows 10 Home instead.

Price and Availability

Microsoft Surface Go leans more towards being a budget-friendly tablet. The original Surface Go started at $399 without a keyboard or pen.

The Surface Go 2 is also rumored to have the same price tag, i.e., $399 for the base model. An additional $130 will include the Type Cover keyboard, and $100 will get you a Surface Pen.

If you want more RAM and storage, you need to spend an additional $150 as the Surface Go 2 might cost $549 with additional features.

Microsoft has announced the release of Surface Pro 6 but is still mum about the Surface Go 2. But if the rumors are correct, Microsoft’s smallest 2-in-1 tablet might be available as early as May 2020.