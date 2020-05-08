After much speculation, Microsoft has finally set the release of Surface Go 2 2-in-1. And with a promise of better battery and processor from Microsoft, the brand new Surface Go looks rather compelling. And with a thinner bezel and bigger screen, Microsoft has elevated its budget tablet to a whole new level.

Design and Display

Comparing the Microsoft Go 2 with its original counterpart, we almost get the same product. It has a similar sleek-industrial silver magnesium case with a reflective Microsoft logo on the back. You get the same 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.3-inch dimension as well as the port placements. The ports include Surface Connect port, a single USB-C port, a microSDXC card reader, and a headphone jack.

However, there is a lot of dissimilarity between the 2018 Surface Go and the 2020 Surface Go 2 as well. And the most notable at first glance is a thinner bezel created to support a bigger display.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 display is a bit bigger than the original one. The 10.5-inch screen comes with a bigger resolution, 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI). But it still has the same 3:2 aspect ratio as the rest of the Surface products.

Specs

While the external features of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 might be similar to the original one, the internal gets some serious upgrades. The base model Surface Go has an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

Of course, you can always get an upgraded version with a better processor, RAM, and storage capacity by paying a little more (more on that later).

What is a Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 if it doesn’t have a Type Cover Keyboard. The whole idea of the product is to use it as a tablet as well as a keyboard. However, you need to pay extra money for the keyboard as well as the Surface Pen separately.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 comes with two front and one rear camera. The front cameras are one for video calls and another to sign in with Windows Hello. The 1080p resolution cameras come along with dual far-field Studio Mics for reduced background noise and increased voice clarity.

Microsoft says that it listened to its users when it comes to the new Surface Go 2. And what most of them had in mind was longer and better battery life. So, it gives 10 hours of typical usage.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 has Windows 10 Home in S mode. It uses Intel UHD Graphics 615.

Pricing and Availability

The base model of the new Microsoft Surface Go 2 2-in-1 laptop/tablet costs $399.99. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage and Intel Pentium Gold processor. For $629, you get the Core m3 model with GB RA and 128GB SSD storage.

But if you don’t need the Core m3 processor, you can get the Pentium Gold processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB SS for $549.

Microsoft is also releasing LTE models of the Surface Go 2. The consumer model includes 8GB RAM, 12GB SSD storage, and Core m3 processor and costs $729. And the business model has the same processor and RAM but has 256GB SDD storage and costs $879.

The accessories that the Surface Go 2 comes with are Type Cover Keyboard that starts at $99 to $129 and Surface Pen ($99). But you have to purchase these accessories separately. However, if you already own a previous version, that works completely fine. You can also buy a Surface Dock for $259 if you want to connect other devices like USB-C monitor, etc.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available for purchase from May 12, 2020.