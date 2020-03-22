Microsoft’s two new devices have appeared in 3DMarkBenchmark, citing the release of the Surface Go 2 Laptop. The specs revealed that the laptop is using an older generation processor, no 10th Gen, for the consumer this year.

Reputable leaker ROGAME posted 3DMarkBenchmark results hinting two processor option

@_rogame posted pictures of Microsoft’s upcoming laptop; the Surface Go 2 might be available in 2 variants. The alleged Surface Go 2 has two processors, Intel Core m3-8100Y and Intel Pentium 4425Y.

The Intel Core m3-8100Y has two cores and four threads with 4MB cache memory on it. It has a base clock of 1.1 GHz and a boost clock of 3.4GHz. The Pentium Gold 4425Y has the same configuration of 2 cores and four threads but has a constant clock speed of 1.7GHz. Both of the CPU has the same iGPU, UHD Graphics 615 inside it, but the Core m3-8100Y’s iGPU runs up to 900MHz rather than usual rated 850MHz.

The Core m3-8100Y scored 1,390 and 303 in CPU and GPU score, whereas the Pentium Gold 4425Y scored 1,089 and 292 in CPU and GPU, respectively. The older Surface Go used a Pentium Gold 4415Y, which scored 1,007 and 288 points in 3DMark’s CPU and GPU test. Comparing the newer models, the Pentium Gold 4425Y is slightly faster than Pentium Gold 4415Y, with a 4% to 8% faster performance.

The Gold m3-8100Y crushes the Pentium Gold 4415Y with a 37% faster processing and 5.2% better GPU performance. The Surface Go is a low-powered device, but with the introduction of the faster CPU, it still uses the older generation 14nm architecture CPU. People thought the Surface Go 2 would ship with the newer 10nm CPU, but it means they will yet have to wait.

Microsoft hooked the newer Surface Go 2 with a 128 GB SSD and a 256 SSD. The SSDs are an M.2 2230 form factor, similar to its most of the Surface lineup. Both the models will ship with 8GB memory, but Microsoft might introduce the 4GB model as well. It is not confirmed, but the Core m3-8100Y model is expected to ship with LTE support, but all might not be true.

The Surface Go 2 set to launch during their spring hardware release event, where they will be showcasing other products like Surface Book 3 etc.