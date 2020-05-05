It looks like the month of May belongs to Microsoft. First, people spotted the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet on 3DMarkBenchmark. And if rumors are correct, it’ll release sometime this month.

Another report claims that Microsoft will release its awaited Surface Earbuds sometime this week. Now, there is another Surface product making headlines, and it is the Microsoft Surface Headphone 2.

According to Bluetooth SIG listing, a new Microsoft product is in the works, and it is the over-ear headphones. And by the features it has mentioned, the Surface Headphone 2 seems far more advanced than its predecessor.

What to Expect?

According to the listing, the new Microsoft Surface Headphones will have 20 hours of battery life. The previous Surface Headphone came with 18.

In addition to battery life, it also mentions that the Surface Headphone 2 will support Bluetooth 5.0 technology. And for high-definition audio, the Qualcomm’s aptX codec.

It also states that the headphones will come with dial buttons that let you adjust the noise cancellation levels. The Microsoft Surface Headphone 2 comes with three Noise cancellation levels that you can adjust through the dial.

And if you tap-hold of the dial, it’ll launch the voice assistant without using a phone.

Recently, Microsoft submitted a request for changes to its Surface Headphones listing to Federal Communications Commission. And the Bluetooth SIG listing follows the same filing.

Changes in the new Surface Headphone 2

The filing states that the company has requested several changes in the upcoming Microsoft Surface Headphone 2. The changes include an “addition of IMU sensors for better head detection/tracking.” It also mentions an update on the BT version and antenna gain.

However, Microsoft plans on making no changes to the layout, radio components, and antennas.