An extremely affordable Microsoft Surface laptop will launch on October 1. The internet saw leaks of the new Surface Laptop yesterday.

The features, price, availability, and specifications of the laptop got revealed. Microsoft had managed to keep the details of the Surface Laptop Go hidden. But retail listings of the laptop have given us all the key specifications.

Specifications

The laptop will feature a 12.45-inch PixelSense touchscreen LCD with a screen resolution of 1536×1024 pixels. It will have an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor. The processor will have a base clock of 1.2 GHz that will go up to 2.6 GHz.

The laptop has a very clean, minimal design. It has a sleek, durable metal finish that gives it a premium feel. It has an aspect ratio of 3:2 that makes its display very attractive. There is a full-size keyboard on the laptop, and it gives a very comfortable typing experience. A large precision keyboard rests at the bottom.

Surface Laptop Go: 12.45in 1536x1024px PixelSense LCD, Intel Core i5-1035G1, 4/8GB, 64/128/256GB (64 is only eMMC), 13h battery. USB-A/C, Surface Connect, 3.5mm, 11xx grams. Silver, Blue, Gold. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 30, 2020

The device has a fingerprint scanner on the power button on the keyboard. Like other devices in the Surface lineup, it supports Windows Hello biometric authentication. It will allow users to secure access to Microsoft services like Outlook. For input-output connections, the laptop has a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device will have RAM and storage variants, and the prices will vary accordingly. The laptop will be available in 4GB and 8GB RAM options. And for storage, there will be three options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Microsoft claims that the device will give up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device supports fast charging, and users can get up to 80% charge in an hour.

the Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's first laptop / tablet device to feature a fingerprint reader built into the power button. Only available on the $699 and up models, though https://t.co/QGI22Mrysm pic.twitter.com/6ORMBQ50NR — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 1, 2020

Pricing and Availability

The Surface Laptop Go is available in three colors: Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum. It costs $699 for the 4GB/64GB variant, $799 for 8GB/128GB variant. And the 16GB/256GB variant costs $899. It will probably be available for preorder soon.