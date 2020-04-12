During the time of the ongoing pandemic, video calling apps have somewhat become everyone’s best friend. The Wi-Fi can be problematic, and you might want to avoid kitchen appliances during conversations. But apps like Zoom has clearly been everyone’s favorite for all the fun features it comes with.

So, following the trend and staying relevant to the situation, Microsoft, too, has updated its unified communication platform, Teams.

Teams Get an Update

Microsoft has finally made it possible for Teams users to select different background effects. Just like in the Zoom app, Teams users can now blur their background without having to expose their mess.



It uses Artificial Intelligence to blur out the background. And it is a perfect tool for you if you’re having online meetings or video discussions and you don’t want to show your colleagues the real you.

However, what is not clear is if the feature is available immediately and on what platforms it is supported.

Moreover, Microsoft announcement states that users can use static images like office environment or company logos. But what’s unclear is if they can use videos as backgrounds.

However, Teams has been able to raise their daily active user (DAUs) by 40%. Just last year, in November, it had 20 million DAUs. But last month, the number went up to 44 million.

What’s More to Come?

Soon enough, Microsoft also plans to give Teams’ users the ability to upload their personal images and use them as a background.

And later this year, Microsoft is releasing the real-time noise suppression feature. Just like the blurring, it also uses AI to reduce background noise like bird noise or dogs barking or maybe even the clicking of keyboards.

Another plan that Microsoft has for Teams is the “raise hand” feature. It is crucial for video calls as it alerts other users when one of them has anything to say. They can simply click the “raise hand” icon and speak their mind without being interrupted.