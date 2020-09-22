Apple’s iOS 14 update has made quite a buzz. Apple users are experimenting with the new features in the update. Following the public release, Microsoft has spilled details of changes in Office apps.

Microsoft has brought many new features that are compatible with the latest iOS update. iOS users can now change their default web browser, email client in their Apple devices. Microsoft has brought changes in Office 365 to match with the new update.

For Android users, having options to choose from to select a default browser or email app is not a new thing. But iOS users have been devoid of this feature for years. Now with the latest iOS 14 update, Apple users can customize their settings and choose default apps. Among the latest changes by Microsoft, this is the first one.

iOS users can now configure Microsoft Outlook as their default mail app. And they can set Microsoft Edge as their default web browser. This means that Microsoft apps can replace the default apps in Apple devices. In order to switch the default apps on iOS 14, the Microsoft apps on the device must be updated. Here is how you can set your preferred app as default.

iOS 14: Set default browser app

To set your preferred browser app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.

Go to the Settings app and use the search bar to find the browser you use. You can also scroll down and look for the browser. Now tap on Default Browser App and choose the one you prefer as your default browser.

Right now, the option is available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. It might take a while until all developers update the browsers to support this feature.

iOS 14: Set default email app

To set your preferred email app as default in iOS 14, follow these steps.

Go to Settings and use the search bar to find your email app. Or, you can also scroll down and look for the email app. Now, tap on the Default Email App and set your preferred one as default.

Outlook and Spark are two apps that currently support this feature.

Apple has determined some guidelines for third-party apps. They must adhere to some functional benchmarks and provide the utmost user privacy. The apps must ensure proper access to internet resources. HTTP and HTTPS schemes must be well defined. It might take a while for apps to be developed to match the prerequisites.

Apple went overboard with widgets in iOS 14. Apple users have also been experimenting a lot with it. Adding to this, Microsoft’s Outlook and One Drive can now add widgets to the iOS home screens. Widgets allow easier access to services in apps.

In the new OneDrive widget, users can see their photo memories in the “On This Day” feature. This highlights the photos taken on this day across previous years. If you don’t have any, the widget will let you see the most recent images saved to the cloud. And Outlook has a calendar widget that allows users to take a quick glimpse of the day. These widgets are customizable, and you can pick their size and location on the home screen.

Personalization of your mobile experience helps you stay in control.

Microsoft is adding more features in the upcoming updates. In a blog post, the company shared that OneDrive will support offline editing this fall. You will be able to download your Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files on your iPhone or iPad. And when you’re offline, you can open and edit them in Office or the relevant iPad app. Automatic renaming of files and folders will also be available soon in OneDrive. There are also plans of new capabilities in Big Sur and OneDrive on macOS. You can catch up with all the upcoming updates at Microsoft Ignite 2020 on September 23rd.