Microsoft has announced that it will withdraw support for the Microsoft Internet Explorer 11 from all of its apps and services by November 30, 2020. Additionally, it will also be backing support from its Microsoft Edge legacy version on March 9, 2021.

The End Of Internet Explorer 11

Microsoft announced in its official blog post that starting from November 30, 2020, it will begin to withdraw its support from the Internet Explorer. It has released a timetable showing the different dates on which it will support services across all platforms.

The Microsoft Teams Web app will stop supporting IE11 by November 30. As of the remaining services like Office 365, OneDrive, and Outlook, they will also be dismantled from backing by August 17, 2021.

According to Microsoft, the users will get a downgraded user experience while using the browser, and will not be able to connect to its Microsoft 365 apps on IE11 afterward.

The end of support does not, however, mean that the browser will not be available at all. With respect to the customers that have invested in apps that are still operating in the IE11 legacy, it will still be available.

However, Microsoft recommends that all enterprises make their transition to the new chromium-based Edge Browser. For a smooth transfer, a new Internet Explorer legacy mode has also been integrated into the browser. Judging by this, the company will eventually stop all support. This considerate and clever move is a good first step by Microsoft, but we need to see how it pans out in action.

The End Of Legacy Edge The legacy version of Microsoft will also be deprived of support by March 2021. Following the date, the browser will no longer receive any security updates. It has also maintained that the Windows feature updates will include the new chromium-based Edge browser in the future. The blog post explains that Microsoft has upgraded most of its Windows 10 users have been upgraded. However, the exact numbers of users that have been upgraded, and those who remain are not clear yet. If not upgraded yet, users should expect to see the new version soon.

The New Focus: The New Edge



It is obvious that Microsoft has been taking steps towards the death of Internet Explorer for years now. Since the Microsoft edge has started to begin getting traction from users now, there couldn’t be a better time to announce the news. Some reports also point out that the new Edge might be in close competition with the popular Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Microsoft first revealed its new Edge browser in 2015. Back then, the browser went by the codename of Project Spartan. It has constantly recommended its users and enterprises to switch to the new browser since then. Additionally, it even re-labeled the explorer as a “compatibility” solution to shift the focus.

In 2015 Edge was first released for Windows 10 and Xbox One. It developed the Android and i0S versions eventually in 2017, and ultimately macOS one in 2019. Just around seven months after the latest development, Microsoft has announced the news.

Obviously, Edge beats its predecessors by a high mile. The performance, compatibility, and speed are all better in Edge. It also has built-in features to give you more control over your data, in line with online privacy concerns.

To add value, the new browser also adopts a reward system. Users can earn points through use, and with their earnings, they can donate to a cause of their choice.

With a more narrowed down focus, we can hope for better upgrades and features soon. In fact, Microsoft has already begun. It is planning to bundle the browser with Windows 10 later this year – starting as the Windows 10 20H2. It also stressed that the new browser will deliver faster and more responsive Web access to all 365 subscribers.

Microsoft Edge User Reviews

Here is what some users have to say about the new chromium-based browser.

I installed it just today and am blown away. For the first time today in years, I had a great experience watching YouTube using Edge. (Review from the Google Play App)

Whether you’re a user of the old Microsoft Edge or a die-hard Google Chrome fan, I think everybody should be paying attention to this new browser from Microsoft.

– Windows Central

It would appear that Microsoft finally has a web browser that can be taken seriously. The Chromium-based version of Edge goes a very long way to righting the wrongs of the past. -Techradar

What do you think?

What do you have to say about this move by Microsoft? Are you ready to make the switch? Let us know below.