Back when the typewriter was invented, it used the standard two-space rule. It is when you use two spaces after a period. But for people of the 21st century, that seems somewhat wrong.

There is already enough controversy surrounding whether to use one space or two. And now, it seems like Microsoft Word has put a period on that very topic.

Microsoft Word now flags two spaces after a period as an error. It means that the long-debated two-space is now officially a thing of the last era.

A Long-Going Debate

The spacing after a period has been long going debate. For years, people have been using typewriters; thus, the two-space has become a habit hard of killing. But for people to come this far to the computer-era, it seems useless.

The most popular argument is that the two-space was created for monospaced fonts of that of the typewriter. And with modern proportional fonts, the spacing is no longer necessary.

And especially for a proper published work, one-space or single spacing is more appropriate.

Online Reaction

Twitter was flooded this week when people realized the change Microsoft Word had made. There were two sides to the argument; the one that supports it and the one that doesn’t.

The one-spacers have won. Microsoft Word now showing 2 spaces after a period as an error. — Alan Chen (@profalankchen) April 10, 2020

