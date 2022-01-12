Best Mid Tower Cases for ATX & mATX Builds in 2022

Mid-tower cases are the best choice for most custom PC builds. They strike the perfect balance between size and internal space to easily fit all your PC components.

That explains why their supply is in plenty. Yet, deciding on your ideal mid-tower case can be an overwhelming task due to the many available options.

In this guide, I’ll help you choose the right mid-tower PC case for your ATX or Micro-ATX build. It includes buying tips, insights, and the best recommendations for all budgets.

Best Mid-Tower Cases Overview

Award Model Design Price Best Overall NZXT H510 Flow Check Price Best Value Corsair 4000D Airflow Check Price Best Budget Corsair 110R Check Price The Ultimate Gaming PC Case Razer Tomahawk ATX Check Price Best for a Compact High-Airflow Build Fractal Design Meshify C Check Price Best for Showcasing Your Gaming Build Lian-Li O11 Dynamic Check Price Best High-End RGB PC Case Corsair Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE Check Price Best for Water Cooling Corsair 5000D Airflow Check Price

How to Choose the Best Mid-Tower PC Case

When upgrading or building a new PC, most builders will choose an ATX motherboard. But at times, you might consider getting a Micro-ATX board when building a compact PC that can fit just about anywhere.

The mid-tower PC case is often the standard for the ATX and Micro-ATX builds. They are compact in size but with roomy internal space to perfectly fit all your PC components without cramping up the system.

That’s why it’s often advisable to pick the case as the last component, especially for first-time builders. This approach helps you get the right PC case size that fits all the other internal components that you have chosen.

Size vs Internal Space

As I aforementioned, mid-tower cases are all about balancing the size and the internal space. Therefore, this should be the first feature to consider when choosing your ideal case.

The best approach is by considering the sizes and counts of the internal PC components that you have chosen. Remember to pay more attention to the following five factors:

Enough clearance to support the length of your GPU.

Likewise, enough clearance to support your CPU cooler height.

Enough room to support your PSU.

The right number of drive bays for your storage drives.

Enough room for your cooling supports – fans and AIOs.

Tip: If you’re looking to do a custom water cooling loop, then it should be roomy enough to accommodate this setup.

Some mid-tower cases are built with high-quality materials that give them a compact design. Yet, they are still roomy enough to support large internal components. These are the best choice for builders with limited space for their setup.

Thermal Support

Once you have niched down to the few mid-tower cases with enough room for all your components, the next step is to consider their thermal support. In this case, you want to pay attention to both airflow and cooling.

The type and size of your CPU, and also the GPU, determines the type of cooling support that you will need for efficient performance. That’s especially for gamers who want to push their CPUs to the extreme when overclocking.

Most mid-tower cases come with a 120mm fan and air vents on the rear. And some will also include air vents and at least a 120mm fun support at the top. But the best cases offer support for three 120mm fans on the front and two 120mm at the top.

These cases also allow you to swap the air cooling with large 360mm radiators. Keep in mind that AIOs are better for efficient cooling and performance. Therefore, your ideal case should support an AIO cooler at the front or top.

That said, you should also consider the airflow. If you’re using demanding components, get a case with a metal mesh front panel for unobstructed airflow. Some also include air vents at the bottom and sides for maximum airflow.

Tip: Remember to consider air vents dust filters to keep your system clean for the best performance. And while these should be included as a standard, some low-end mid-tower cases still lack them!

Cable Management Options

Most first-time builders forget to consider cable management options until it’s too late when they are already setting up the build. Your ideal mid-tower case should include cable cut-out holes and straps to keep your build neat and tidy!

Some cases feature an extra space behind the motherboard tray where you can route and hide the cables. Others like Corsair, come with brand-specific cable management techniques that make the whole process easier for beginners.

Aesthetics and External Design Features

Most PC builders, especially gamers, go for form first then function. But your ideal PC case should meet the important functional needs before your meeting your “form” needs. Simply put, internal feature sets before external looks and style.

Good enough, manufacturers also put enough thought into the overall looks of PC cases. That’s especially for the mid-tower cases which are meant for gaming builds. They at least include a tempered glass side panel to display your system.

Tip: Aesthetics are mostly about what you want. Do you want to show off your premium internal components and RGB lighting? If yes, then get a case with tempered glass panels on the side and/or front.

Other Factors

Lastly, don’t forget to consider factors like RGB lighting, audio In/Out, and sounding dampening for a silent build. The latter is very important when building a PC for enhanced productivity.

Some mid-tower cases come with a dedicated 3.5mm mic port that’s quite handy for live streaming when gaming. Some will also include a 5.25” ODD bay and while these optical drives are relatively obsolete, some users might still want them!

Best Mid Tower Cases for 2022

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Audio In/Out

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 2 x Aer F 120mm

2 x Aer F 120mm Max GPU Length: 360mm

360mm Max Radiator Support: 280mm

280mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 2.5″ x 2, 3.5″ x 2, 1 x 2.5”/3.5″

2.5″ x 2, 3.5″ x 2, 1 x 2.5”/3.5″ Dimensions: 428 mm x 210mm x 460mm ​

428 mm x 210mm x 460mm ​ Weight: 6.6 kg/14.5 lb

6.6 kg/14.5 lb Color: Black, White

The NZXT H510 Flow gets just about everything right for the ideal mid-tower PC case for gamers. It was the answer to the numerous calls by gaming enthusiasts requesting NZXT to design an H510 variant with better airflow.

Its front and top panels feature perforated metal mesh for maximum airflow. I would, therefore, recommend it to builders, especially gamers, who want a premium built case with a sleek design and better thermal support!

It also comes with two Aer F120mm fans at the front and rear and removable air filters. It can support up to two 140mm fans at the front or a 280mm AIO for liquid cooling. Plus a 120mm/140mm fan at the top for optimal cooling.

Pros: Premium build quality with reasonable pricing.

Tool-less design with thumbscrews for easy setup.

Features NZXT’s iconic cable management bar.

Includes a cable routing kit with channels and straps.

Wonderful support from the online gaming community. Cons: The included fans are 3-pin, not PWM.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, Audio In/Out

USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 2 x 120mm

2 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 360mm

360mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5”

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5” Dimensions: 453mm x 230mm x 466mm​

453mm x 230mm x 466mm​ Weight: 7.85 kg

7.85 kg Color: Black, White

The Corsair 4000D Airflow is a well-built, sleek-looking mid-tower PC case that comes at a surprisingly affordable price tag! It features a perforated metal mesh front panel and ventilation holes at the back for great airflow.

It comes with two pre-installed 120mm Corsair AirGuide fans. Yet, it’s roomy enough to support up to six 120mm fans or four 140mm fans for optimal cooling. And you can opt for a 360mm AIO on the front and a 280mm AIO at the top.

Building your custom PC in this case should be fairly easy and straightforward. It’s spacious enough to fit large GPUs and multiple storage drives. Corsair has also included cable routing channels and straps for easier cable management.

Tip: For the best performance, I recommend pairing it with the CORSAIR Hydro Series H150i PRO RGB 360mm liquid CPU cooler. It’s built for the best-in-class cooling performance with low noise and dynamic multicolor RGB lighting.

Pros: A well-ventilated and stylish design.

Features the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system.

Allows for a vertical GPU mount.

Comes with magnetic dust filters. Cons: Sub-par at noise dampening.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 2 x 120mm

2 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 330mm

330mm Max Radiator Support: 280mm

280mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”, 1 x 5.25” ODD

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”, 1 x 5.25” ODD Dimensions: 418mm x 210mm x 480mm​

418mm x 210mm x 480mm​ Weight: 6.5kg/14.2lbs

6.5kg/14.2lbs Color: Black

If you are building on a budget, you probably want the most affordable PC case that money can buy. Well, while still maintaining all the important feature sets and without over compromising on the build quality.

The Corsair 110R is such a great mid-tower PC case with a minimalist, compact design. It features a tempered glass side panel to display your build. And the interior is spacious enough to easily support all your internal PC components.

As expected of Corsair, the 110R doesn’t fall short on cooling support. It comes with a 120mm fan pre-installed on the rear. Yet, there is enough room for up to a 140mm fan at the top and up to three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans at the front.

Note: If you’re looking for a much cheaper mid-tower alternative, I recommend checking the MSI MAG Series FORGE 100M LITE. It falls within the $50 price range and comes with a front mesh panel for better airflow.

Pros: Super-affordable with great feature sets.

Comes with a full-length PSU cover to hide your PSU.

Removable dust filters to keep your system clean.

Plenty of channels for routing and managing cables. Cons: It looks and feels cheap at close up.

It’s sub-par airflow makes it run warm.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Dedicated Mic Port, Headphone Port

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Dedicated Mic Port, Headphone Port Included Fans: 2 x 120mm

2 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 384mm

384mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Dual-Sided Tempered Glass Swivel Doors

Dual-Sided Tempered Glass Swivel Doors Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5” Dimensions: 475mm x 235.4mm x 494.6mm

475mm x 235.4mm x 494.6mm Weight: 13.5 kg/29.85 lb

13.5 kg/29.85 lb Color: Black

The Razer Tomahawk ATX is perhaps the ultimate gaming PC case. But it loses the top spot on the list due to its hefty price tag. That said, this is a well-built, stunningly-looking mid-tower PC case with plenty of premium feature sets!

With the Tomahawk ATX, you should expect maximum cooling support for the best performance. The top panel and rear are well-ventilated for airflow. It supports both air and liquid coolers of up to 360mm at the front.

The front I/O panel includes a dedicated HD mic port for streamers and a headphone port. This design is super handy for gamers who would like to enjoy gaming while live-streaming.

The tempered glass side panels are swivel but can fully detach for easier motherboard installation and PC setup. It also includes channels and covers for easier cable routing and hiding to keep your system clean and uncluttered.

Note: The green Razer logo on the front panel is not RGB. This might be a turn-off to the non-Razer PC components fandom!

Pros: A sleek design to show off your build.

Excellent build quality, best-in-class!

Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, comes pre-installed.

A wide variety of Razer gear to enhance your system.

Ventilated top panel and built-in dust filters. Cons: The PSU area is cramped up.

Very heavy.

The glass panels are fingerprint magnets.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB Type-A, Mic Port, Headset Port

2 x USB Type-A, Mic Port, Headset Port Included Fans: 2 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120mm

2 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120mm Max GPU Length: 315mm

315mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Dark Tempered Glass

Dark Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”

3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5” Dimensions: 395mm x 212mm x 440mm

395mm x 212mm x 440mm Weight: 6.16 kg

6.16 kg Color: Black

Fractal Design is a well-known brand for its well-built PC cases that exudes both form and function. The Meshify C doesn’t fall short of this repute! It features a solid build design with steel and dark tempered glass side panel.

The entire front panel is made of angular metal mesh for unobstructed airflow. It comes with two preinstalled Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120mm fans. These are high-quality fans that deliver optimal airflow with minimal noise.

To complement its classy look, it features a full PSU cover that keeps it out of sight. What’s more, cable management is made easy with cable routing holes, fixed velcro straps, and the 33mm space behind the motherboard tray.

The Meshify C supports up to three 120mm fans at the front or a large 360mm AIO. You can also mount dual 140mm fans or a 240mm AIO cooler at the top for efficient cooling.

Pros: Well-built and nice looking!

High airflow with a quiet operation.

Plenty of room for cooling support.

Spacious enough for long GPUs and a large PSU.

Built-in dust filters. Cons: Fitting two 140mm fans at the top cramps up the build.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out

2 x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out Included Fans: None

None Max GPU Length: 420mm

420mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 6 x 2.5″SSD or 3 x 2.5″ SSD + 3 x 3.5″ HDD

6 x 2.5″SSD or 3 x 2.5″ SSD + 3 x 3.5″ HDD Dimensions: 272mm x 446mm x 445mm

272mm x 446mm x 445mm Weight: 9.7 kg/21.3 lb

9.7 kg/21.3 lb Color: Black, White

The Lian-Li O11 Dynamic is yet another sleek-looking well-built PC case with plenty of great feature sets. It was designed with gamers in mind in collaboration with Der8auer for extreme overclocking and water cooling.

This mid-tower PC case is modern-looking with high-quality tempered glass panels on the front and side. The design gives it nice aesthetics while allowing you to show off your build’s components and RGB lighting.

Unlike other cases in the list, O11 Dynamic doesn’t feature fan mounting support on the front. Yet, it’s still well-optimized for both air and liquid cooling with air intakes filters on the top, bottom, and side for excellent airflow.

With the Lian-Li O11 Dynamic, you will also benefit from the double-layer cable management design. It lets you easily route your cables behind the motherboard tray and rear cable management bar to keep your build neat and tidy.

Pros: Premium built with aluminum and steel.

Spacious enough to fit large GPUs and dual-PSUs.

Plenty of room for expansion to include up to 8 SSDs.

Supports up to two 140mm fans or a 360mm AIO at the top.

Supports up to three 120mm fans at the side and bottom. Cons: Set up process might be an uphill for beginners.

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out

2 x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out Included Fans: 3 x LL120 RGB 120mm fans

3 x LL120 RGB 120mm fans Max GPU Length: 370mm

370mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Smoked Tempered Glass, Side & Front

Smoked Tempered Glass, Side & Front Drive Bays: 3 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5”

3 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5” Dimensions: 500mm x 233mm x 507mm

500mm x 233mm x 507mm Weight: 11.75 kg

11.75 kg Color: Black

The Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE is unlike all the other PC cases on the list. Like the Razer Tomahawk ATX, it exudes class, high-end design, and top-end feature sets. It comes with three preinstalled LL120 RGB fans that give it a stylish look!

The front and side panels are made of smoked tempered glass panels. While the top plate and door handles are made of solid aluminum that gives it a refined, premium feel. And to complement them, the exterior lines and bezels have a clean finish.

But the 500D RGB SE isn’t just all about style and looks! It features removable fans and radiator trays for an effortless setup. On top of the included fans, it can support a 120mm fan on the rear and two 120mm/140mm fans at the top.

The Obsidian Series 500D RGB SE takes the top spot for the best built-in smart lighting and fan control. It lets you easily control the CORSAIR Commander PRO fan and RGB lighting via the CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO software.

Pros: Premium build quality with high-end feature sets.

Stunningly looking with a clean finish.

Direct airflow paths to keep your system cool.

Cable routing channels for easier cable management. Cons: Hefty price tag. ​

Key Specifications Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, Headphone/Mic Combo Port

2x USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, Headphone/Mic Combo Port Included Fans: 2x AirGuide 120mm Fans

2x AirGuide 120mm Fans Max GPU Length: 420mm

420mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 4 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5”

4 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5” Dimensions: 520mm x 245mm x 520mm

520mm x 245mm x 520mm Weight: 13.84 kg

13.84 kg Color: Black, White

The Corsair 5000D Airflow is a bigger mid-tower variant of the 4000D Airflow. The 5000D Airflow was made with water cooling in mind! I would recommend it for gamers who want to do open-loop water cooling with Corsair Hydro X AIOs.

It still packs all the great feature sets of the 4000D Airflow. It comes with the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system for easier cable management. The tempered glass door is hinged for easy access and setup.

Yet, my favorite feature is its extreme cooling support. You can mount up to three 120mm fans or 360mm AIOs on the front, side, and top. Plus a 120mm fan on the rear. These add up to a whopping ten 10x 120mm fans for optimum cooling!

Note: If you’re a hardcore gamer who is looking for the best-in-class water cooling and airflow support, then the Thermaltake Core P3 might be your right fit! It’s an open frame mid-tower case that offers the best airflow and panoramic views.