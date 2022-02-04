How To Fix “Error Placing Order” in Minecraft

Sometimes when you’re about to purchase Minecraft, you might see the “Error Placing Order” error on your screen. There are several reasons as to why you might see such an error.

But worry not as we’re going to explore the potential causes for this error and how you can fix it.

Why Can’t I buy Minecraft?

The most common reason you face this error while placing an order is when your browser is not up-to-date. So, you can try updating your browser and see if the issue persists.

Another reason can be your payment method as well. For instance, there can be issues with your card or the server is down, causing your transaction to lag. In such cases, we recommend you contact your bank.

Furthermore, if Mojang suspends your account for fraud or suspicious behavior, you will not be able to buy Minecraft either.

How to Fix Error Placing Order When Buying Minecraft?

Before we begin, you can try updating your browser. If you’re using a Chrome browser, simply click on the three dots to open the menu. Go to Help and find About Google Chrome.

Click on any available updates. If updating the browser isn’t helping to fix the error, let’s look at some more solutions.

Use a Different Payment Method

If you cannot purchase Minecraft using a standard payment method, you can also try the other options available on the website, such as PayPal or Paysafecard. The alternate payment methods on Minecraft’s official website are also safe and secure.

Since the payment methods can vary based on the country, it is best to research and find out which one suits you best.

Turn on International Transactions

Since Mojang is based in Sweden, you will need to make sure that you can make international payments with the payment method you are using. You can contact your service provider to confirm it.

Additionally, if it is turned off, you can discuss the steps you need to take to turn on international transactions.

Use Microsoft Store to Buy Minecraft

If Minecraft’s official website is not working for you, you can try using the Microsoft Store and look for Minecraft. However, you can only get Minecraft for Windows 10, which is the Bedrock Edition from the store.

Additionally, you also need a Microsoft account rather than a Mojang account to play this version of the game.

Get Minecraft Using Game Pass

Luckily, you can subscribe to Game Pass, which gives you access to Minecraft’s both Java and Bedrock Editions. However, the only drawback of using this option is that you will lose access to Minecraft after you cancel your Game Pass subscription.

Buy and Redeem a Gift Card

If the above solutions are not working, you can also try to buy a gift card from a retailer or an online service such as Amazon. Then, redeem the code so that you can easily get the game.

You can consider this a last resort to fix the Error Placing Order issue since it is rather safe and does not require international transactions.

Talk to Minecraft’s Customer Care

If nothing works for you, the only option you may end up with is to talk to the customer care of Minecraft. The process may take a few days, but it could prove worth the wait at the end of the day.

These are some of the fixes you can try if you are facing the Error Placing Order while purchasing Minecraft. However, it is also best to keep in mind that the problem may also turn out to be a one-time error that you can easily fix by reloading your browser.