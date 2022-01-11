Minecraft Exit Code 0 Error – How To Fix It

Have you ever wanted to hop into Minecraft after a long day, but your game shows up Exit Code 0 error and closes the game? This annoying error does not even let you start the game.

If this error has left you scratching your head, not knowing why or how it has happened, then worry not. We have covered some popular reasons for why it happens and how to fix the Exit Code 0 error.

What is Exit Code 0 Error, and Why Does it Occur?

Exit Code 0 error means that some issue made the game unable to run. As a result, your game crashes and exits after you launch it, with the error displayed on your screen.

As to what causes it, many reasons crash your game such as,

Outdated Graphics Driver: If you have not updated the driver for your graphics card, it might be the culprit of our problem.

Incompatible mods: There might be some mods you have installed that keep crashing your game. It could also be that the mods you were previously using may be incompatible with the newer version of Minecraft.

Outdated Java: Since the Java engine runs Minecraft, it is important ot use its latest version to play the same. So, if your Java is not updated, it might cause the Exit Code 0 error as well.

Incompatible applications running in the background: There might be some software/apps running in the background that is not compatible with Minecraft and Java, which crashes your game and gives you the abovementioned error.

How to Fix Exit Code 0 Error in Minecraft?

Now that we know what can cause this error let’s look at how to fix the said problems so that your game runs smoothly.

Updating Graphics Driver

Your graphics cards have a control panel from where you can easily update your drivers. It is best to keep in mind that different companies have dedicated control panels. For instance, AMD has AMD Radeon Software, NVIDIA has GeForce Experience, and Intel has Intel Graphics Command Center.

We chose the more widely used NVIDIA’s GeForce Experience for an easier illustration:

Open Search, type in GeForce Experience, and hit Enter to open it. Go to the Drivers tab on the top left.

Press Check for updates on the right side. The app will then automatically download and install the latest drivers.

If you have unchecked automatic downloads, then the GeForce Experience app may prompt you to confirm the download and install the updates.

Alternately, you can use Device Manager to update your GPU as well.

Press the Windows+X key or Right-click on Start Menu and select Device Manager. Find Display adapters and expand it. Select your GPU and right-click on it. Select Update Driver. A driver updater wizard pops up. Select Search Automatically for Drivers. The wizard will automatically update your drivers.

Removing Incompatible Mods

Since your game does not launch, you will have to locate the mods folder and delete the files manually.

Open Search and enter %appdata%. Hit Enter to open the folder. Locate .minecraft and open it. Now, locate the mods folder to access it. Delete the older mods. We recommend keeping track of the mods you have first and deleting all of them. Run Minecraft and check if the problem has been solved.

You can reinstall the mods after your game runs smoothly. However, it is best to install the mods one at a time and check if your game runs. That way, you can figure out which mod was incompatible with your game and delete it, saving yourself from the hassle again.

Updating Java

The best way to update Java is through its fresh installation.

Go to Control Panel>Programs>Programs and Features to open the list of applications installed on your computer. Locate Java on the list and select it. Press the Uninstall button located at the top. Follow the pop-up wizard to finish the uninstallation. Go to Java’s official website and download the latest version. Find the downloaded file and install it.

Close the Incompatible Apps Running in the Background

You can find the list of apps that are incompatible with Minecraft in MinecraftHopper. Check the list to see which one is stopping your game from running.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc on your keyboard to open Task Manager. Look for the app that is incompatible with Minecraft. Select it and press End Task, located at the bottom right.

It is advisable to close all the apps running in the background so that the game can function properly, as running apps can be taxing on your RAM.

Some Additional Solutions To Fix Exit Code 0 Error

Increasing RAM Allocation to Minecraft

There is a chance you are facing this error because your Minecraft needs more space in the RAM.

Open Minecraft Launcher. Go to Installations. Press three dots located at the right of the game version. Select Edit Then, go to More Options and find JVM Arguments. Find the “Xm2G-” value in the box (at the start of the arguments). Change 2G to 3G (or higher if you have higher RAM). It changes the default 2 GB RAM allocation to 3 GB for Minecraft.

Reinstalling Minecraft

If none of the above solutions worked, you would have to tackle the problem by reinstalling the game. Go to Control Panel>Programs>Programs and Features, find Minecraft Launcher, and uninstall it.

You can then download Minecraft from its official website and install it. Hopefully, you will not see the error afterward.