FIX: Minecraft Realms Internal Server Error 500

Minecraft Realms is a subscription-based personal server for the game, hosted by Minecraft. It makes the multiplayer mode easy to access for everyone. But sometimes, you can get an “Internal Server Error 500” error when you are about to join the game.

You might be frustrated as to why you are seeing this error. But worry not, as it has an easy fix most of the time. Let’s look at some details as to why you may face this error and how to solve it.

What Causes Internal Server Error 500 in Minecraft?

There are several causes for this problem, such as the servers could be down. Your internet connection might be acting up as well. Here is a list of some of the causes your Minecraft is showing an internal error.

Issues with the server

Unstable Internet Connection

Minecraft is outdated

Additional Mods and Resources Packs

How to Fix Internal Server Error 500 in Minecraft?

You can try the following fixes to solve the problem you are facing and have a good time in Minecraft Realms.

Server Issue

Unfortunately, if the server has an outage, there is not much you can do. Wait for some time to see if Minecraft fixed the issue. If not, you can fill out a Minecraft Support form. Please remember that taking this route may take a while.

Additional Mods and Resources Packs

Your Minecraft may act up if you have installed more mods and resource packs than needed. You can go through the following guide to delete those files.

Open Minecraft. Go to Options. Select Resource Packs. Click the Packs Folder. It will open the folder you have stored all the packs. Delete the packs that you are not using.

Additionally, you can also try the following method:

Go to search and type in %appdata% and hit Enter. Open .minecraft.

Locate the resourcepacks folder and delete the packs you do not need. You can also go to the mods and delete the unwanted mods. Likewise, if you have shaders installed, go to the shaderpacks folder and uninstall the ones you do not need.

If these preliminary fixes do not work for you, you can try other processes to tackle the problem.

Delete UUID Files in Minecraft

The UUID (Universally Unique Identifier) is a set of codes by Minecraft that replaces the players’ names. You can delete the files of players who don’t play on your server anymore and try to fix the internal server error 500.

Firstly, you can use this website to locate and find the player’s UUID by entering their player name. Go to your server control panel and steer towards server files. Then, click on the world folder. Go to the PlayerData folder and look for the UUID you looked up earlier. Delete it and repeat the process if you have more players. Reboot your server so that you save all the changes. Run the game.

If none of the fixes work for you, you can contact Minecraft and talk to the support team.

Irregular Internet Connection

If you have a laggy internet connection, you can try the following quick fixes.

If you are using Ethernet cables , try unplugging and plugging them back.

, try unplugging and plugging them back. Perform a network troubleshoot . To do so, you can: Go to Search and search for Troubleshoot Settings . Opening it takes you to the Troubleshoot section of the Settings.

Go to Other troubleshooters ( Additional Troubleshooters in Windows 10). Select Run next to the Internet Connection tab. A new window pops up , and the Windows will automatically look for problems and fix them.



. To do so, you can:

Restart your router . It will often reset your IP and renew your connection.

. It will often reset your IP and renew your connection. If none of the above solutions, you can talk to your internet service provider.

Another way your internet connection causes this error is when background apps consume a lot of bandwidth. You can use the task manager to close any apps running in the background.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc keys on your keyboard. Select the app that is using the internet.

Press the End Task button located at the bottom right. You can also close the apps you do not need running in the background.

Outdated Minecraft

There is a good chance that you can get the error if your Minecraft is running on an older version. To update it:

Open Minecraft Launcher. Press the arrow on the right side of the Play button. Select the option called “Latest Release” and play the game. It will install the latest version of Minecraft and run it.

If updating does not work, try uninstalling Minecraft and reinstalling it.

Open Search and type in Control Panel. Hit Enter to open it. Go to Programs. Steer to Programs and Features.

Look for Minecraft Launcher and press Uninstall. Wait until the uninstallation is complete. Go to Minecraft’s official website and download and install the Minecraft Launcher. Run Minecraft and check if the problem is solved.

These are some of the best solutions that work for many players who face the same issues. In most cases, the problem arises due to the server outage or if the servers restart, which should fix itself after a while.

Hopefully, one of the solutions above worked for you, and you can enjoy Minecraft Realms without any further issues.