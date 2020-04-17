Ray-Tracing has finally entered the realm of Minecraft. After several teases and gameplay leaks, Minecraft has finally got its official ray-tracing update. Also, Minecraft RTX BETA is now available for PC users.

Minecraft RTX only runs in the supported hardware

Microsoft released their Minecraft BETA for PC users today. The ray-tracing and global illumination in the games uplift the overall visual of the blocky game. The god-rays or next-gen lighting technology is an excellent feature for a game that is 11 years old. The shadows are defined and give further depth and fidelity. But, to run this RTX BETA of the game, you will need to own at least an RTX 2060. Sadly, it won’t work with GTX 1000-series and 1600-series GPUs.

The Beta doesn’t run on the GTX graphics card even though Nvidia confirmed that the 1000-series could run ray-tracing. An example can be taken with the Quake II RTX. Quake II RTX remake was an excellent title. But both the older and newer cards couldn’t handle the ray-tracing and its complex calculation. RTX enabled graphics cards also struggled with the Quake II. The hardware is still under-development. DLSS feature, an AI feature, was added for the RTX increasing the performance gains in games. DLSS 2.0 furthermore improves the frames in-game when RTX is enabled.

Without using the DLSS feature, the game sees a sluggish performance. Without DLSS enabled, the RTX 2060 struggles to push frames in 1920 x 1080p resolution. The RTX 2060 pushes to 35 FPS in native settings. The path-tracing is quite demanding and needs tons of computational power. Whereas the RTX 2080 Ti only gets 70 fps in the native settings.

When DLSS is turned on, the performance increases two-fold. There is a significant FPS gain, but the visual is lowered. However, you won’t even notice the difference in internal resolution. Even though Minecraft is a blocky environment game, the RTX feature pushes the GPU further.

The BETA Version now Available in Microsoft Store

The Minecraft RTX is available in Xbox Insider Hub. Downloading the Insider Hub will give you access to the BETA versions. After installing it, join Minecraft BETA for Windows 10. We will be given tons of BETA versions after joining. Select the “Minecraft RTX BETA” option, which will now automatically download all the updates.

Not all biomes support the RTX feature. There are selectively a handful of biomes in the marketplace to showcase Minecraft RTX’s true potential. You can truly see the god-rays, giving life to the aging old game. So if you have the compatible hardware and have bought the game, join the BETA now to get a test of Ray-Tracing in Minecraft.

Further support and final version?

Microsoft hasn’t announced the release date for fully working Minecraft RTX, but it will be ready before the launch date of their new Xbox Series X console. They claimed that the console would support hardware-level ray-tracing. Microsoft partnered with AMD to bring ray-tracing to the console and have showcased Minecraft ray-tracing demo on their console.

AMD is looking to release its new lineup of Navi GPU, which will support ray-tracing. According to the company, their modern RDNA 2.0 architecture will support hardware-level ray-tracing. Microsoft will also be working on optimizing the game for the newer NAVI GPU and Nvidia’s newer Ampere GPUs. The visuals in games have come a long way and will be expecting more and more advancement this year. Minecraft RTX is just a remastered version with tons of titles on the way.