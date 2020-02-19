We are well aware that WiFi signals aren’t as efficient as they are supposed to be. And packing wireless connections into smaller devices while maintaining a good signal is a hassle. Also, to mention, there’s so little space for antennas, it’s time someone did something about it.

So, to overcome this, the researchers at Massachuttes Institution of Technology (MIT) have designed a prototype known as “smart surface.” On the one hand, this RFocus device works as a mirror while, on the other hand, as a lens. The device specializes in focusing on the radio signals lying on either side of the “fence.”

RFocus Smart Surface consists of a handful of monolithic antennas, and the prototype revolves around 3,000 plus tiny antennas. Therefore, its software arranges them to maximum reception, which doubles the median channel capacity in an office environment. The array would comparatively be affordable at just a few cents for the antenna while consuming little power than before. You would not even need amplifiers or other kinds of hardware that usually drains batteries later on.

When can we start using RFocus Smart Surface?

We aren’t sure how soon we can expect RFocus to be in use, as the team should still refine the device. They need to find a way to produce it in an ideal design in the form of “inexpensive thin wallpaper” with no wiring whatsoever. It would, in turn, provide stronger, long-ranged connections for WiFi to high band 5G. Therefore, it is useful for the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

It is beneficial for devices that are either too small or have a wireless link which needs some additional bulk to maintain the reliable signals. So get set as you can use such wireless data in more devices and different versions of your gadgets. And it’s safe to say that this device will provide a strong connection to the tiniest devices.

