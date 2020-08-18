Xiaomi is extending its MIUI 12 upgrade to Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 9 Lite. The mobile devices are latest to join the long list of devices receiving the update. One of the leading mobile brands of the world, Xiaomi, had first launched MIUI 12 in July 2020 in China.

The first set of products to receive the upgrades were Mi 9, Mi 9T, and Mi 9T Pro. On the innovative update, Google’s VP of Strategy for Android, Jamie Rosenberg said,

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Xiaomi, bringing together the intelligence and helpfulness of Android with Xiaomi’s unique hardware and software experiences. Xiaomi’s focus on excellence in its products enriches the lives of its users around the world.”

It is the companies’ policy to release upgrade in phases. Earlier with the MIUI 10 version of the Operating System (OS) was launched gradually. To date, over fifty devices have received the update, including Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 9 Lite.

What Is MIUI 12?

MIUI 12 is the newest version of the android based operating system MIUI. It is is used in Xiaomi’s products, including its sub-brands: Mi and Redmi.

The company has been bringing innovative features with each update. The MIUI 12 boasts some innovative features. It comes with ultra-smooth UI with visualization and animation. The UI is designed to deliver real-life experience to the user. The layered icons on the phone react to the user’s touch. Icons respond uniquely to each contact.

Key Features Interactive UI

Super wallpapers

Dark Mode

Floating Windows

Ultra Battery Saver

Casting

App Drawer

To tackle anti-aliasing rounds- a technique to minimize distortion on screen- the UI fits perfectly with the hardware.

The advantage of interactive UI is the simplification of information. The real-life like icon helps to deliver data in informative. It also makes your device experience personal and intimate.

Another feature of MIUI 12 is the new notification and control center. You should swipe down left from the status bar to open notification shade. You should swipe right to reach the new control center- it boasts all the stats and controls of the device.

Well, MIUI 12 also another addition that is creating buzz around the world. The OS allows Super Wallpaper. The wallpaper includes real-life images of planetary landmarks taken by NASA. You can get transported out of the world while swiping through the phone.

MIUI 12 is making your devices smarter. There is the option of floating windows. It means you don’t have to switch between apps. You can use many apps at the same time. You can answer your messages while watching a video. There is an option of minimizing and maximizing floating windows as one pleases.

Another addition to MIUI is casting feature that supports games, apps, and documents. The casting works even when the screen is off.

Privacy options are available. They prevent messages and calls from appearing on an external monitor.

MIUI 12 has a dark mode feature covering system, built-in apps, and third-party apps. There is an app drawer that allows the user to arrange apps according to the user’s preference.

Moreover, MIUI comes with an ultra-battery saver. The feature can increase the stand by time and lower power consumption.

How Can You Get The Update?

Xiaomi has launched MIUI 12, starting from China than to the rest of the world. Your device should receive the over-the-air (OTA) upgrade. Depending on your geographical area, the upgrade Xiaomicould be delayed.

There is an option of downloading the upgrade from recovery files. Beware about the larger files than OTA while following this method.

We have given the links to download the upgrade below,

Mi 9 Lite

Mi 9 SE

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Disclaimer: Make sure you are downloading the correct file for your mobile.