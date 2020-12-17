Good news to all discord mobile users!! The screen sharing feature is not just the privilege pc users can make use of. You can now share your screen on your phone with a simple click.

With the rise of mobile games like Among Us, Pubg, Call of Duty-Mobile, there is quite a high demand on the Discord Mobile. Streamers are ditching PC games and apps and adapting to mobile games.

This may be the reason behind discord’s recent announcement. And if that is the truth, you can hold your horses. Cause a lot more features are on the way for the mobile version.

“How to share your screen in your discord mobile?” you may ask. Here is your answer:

Make sure your discord app is up to date. Check your play store for any updates you’ve missed. Load up your Discord Mobile Make a call on your discord channel or to your friend. You can see a new screen chare button pop up on your toolbar menu. Click it. And there you have it. You’ve successfully screen shared.

Discord is already popular among PC streamers. And if these kinds of features start rolling out, I am sure its popularity will touch a new height.