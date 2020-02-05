Microsoft announced a feature that let your PC do most work even in the “Sleep” mode a few years ago. Its a hassle having your laptop restarting time and again. And also, when in the middle of important work, you get alerts saying you need to update the system. So, to make users’ life more manageable, Microsoft introduced Modern Standby in 2017.

Modern Standby performs background tasks like downloads and updates. It allows your laptop or PC to do these tedious tasks even when the device is on sleep or hibernation mode. Previously, every Windows laptop had an S3 power state mode. But this function wasn’t available. However, once Microsoft introduced the Modern Standby as a replacement, it was a game-changer. You could easily have everything ready when you weren’t using the device.

The Modern Standby function was supposed to use less power while doing tasks. However, a recent report shows that the feature takes up more energy. And by doing so, it is putting your PC’s battery life at risk. The higher temperature and power consumption drain your PC’s battery in no time.

Your PC is at Risk

Usually, when a laptop enters Hibernation or Sleep mode, we expect them to use lesser power. The average consumption rate of a laptop during the Sleep mode is 2 W. However; newer generation laptops consume a lot more power than their older counterparts. But upon testing, a few laptops got exceedingly heated while on the Modern Standby mode.

Three laptops, Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15, Dell XPS 15 7590, and Asus ZenBook 15, were among the most heated laptops. The power consumption rate reached up to 27.4 W. And the surface temperature reached a whopping 50°C or 120F. Also, if you leave your laptops working under such high temperatures, the lifespan of your PC’s battery decreases extensively. And the main reason behind the increasing heat and power consumption is Microsoft’s Modern Standby tool.

Verdict

Despite being a useful and thoughtful feature, Modern Standby still got a lot of criticism from the users. And for the most part, Microsoft needs to take the blame for poorly communicating with the consumers. There have been numerous complaints by the users regarding the feature and how it’s draining their PCs.

Since it lets additional background activity continue even in the Sleep mode, the device takes up more power. But another argument is how the laptop still heats up even after applying the updates and disabling the WiFi.

Dell, after finding out the problem, immediately got down to business and released a hotfix related to the issue. But Microsoft has made it harder for users trying to switch back to S3 Power State mode. There are unofficial ways to revert to S3 mode. However, it is so much more complicated.

Be that as it may, it is still unclear how many laptops have similar issues. And Microsoft also has yet to make a statement about the complaints of its users. And whether the company plans to address and fix the problem is also a big question.