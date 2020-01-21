For almost five years, Mojo Vision had kept its vision under covers. But during the CES 2020 meetings in Las Vegas, the startup company has finally revealed its futuristic plans. And by the looks of it, it seems like Mojo Vision has a real shot at changing the ways people view contact lenses.

For the past few years, Mojo Vision’s cofounder and CEO Drew Perkins have teamed up with few of the industry giants and worked his way to “improve the world by helping people with impaired vision by giving them superpowers.”

What is Mojo Vision’s vision?

The human eye is very sensitive and with age, it loses its ability to detect things properly. So, Mojo Vision is coming out with hi-tech smart contact lenses that will help visually impaired people to see things better. It is in the process of bringing out the “world’s first true smart contact lens.” Through Mojo Vision’s AR contact lenses, you’ll not just have a crystal clear vision but you’ll also have the entire information of the world right before your eyes.

When it comes to AR, people were more inclined towards smartphones and smartwatches. But when Google introduced smartglasses, it was a game-changer, especially in the field of augmented reality. But Mojo Vision is moving a step forward with their smart contact lenses.

About the Mojo Lens.

Mojo lens is unlike anything that’s ever been invented. Though the final product is yet to be revealed, the company demoed a prototype at the CES event. The company is a pioneer in the field of Invisible Computing. Mojo lens uses the world’s densest microdisplay and one-of-a-kind purpose-built microelectronics.

With the help of Mojo Lens, you can carry out all the important day-to-day activities; but without having to hold a device in your hands or cluttering your vision with AR glasses. All the important details you need to know about a person, place or anything at all will appear right before your eyes, but with a catch. Mojo lens won’t distract you or disrupt your vision.

With 70,000 pixels squeezed into space less than half a millimeter across, Mojo lens has a display that is as big as a grain of sand. The display lies right in front of the pupil and projects light towards a distinct area of the retina. And it is programmed in such a way that you only get important information when you need it. On top of that, you can control it with the movement of your eyes. Brilliant, right?

The Mojo lens will also have an image sensor and a single-core ARM-based processor. The battery of the lens will last an entire day and will be made out of a tiny thin-film and a built-in solid-state battery in the lens. It will come in a case that lets you recharge the lens when not in use. And the best thing is that Mojo Lenses are very comfortable to wear and breathable. So, you can wear them for a longer period.

About the Creators.

Drew Perkins, the co-founder, and CEO of Mojo Vision is already a well-established figure when it comes to optical technology. He previously co-founded four other companies like Infinera, an optical networking company, and Gainspeed, a network architecture company that is permanently closed at this point.

Michael Deering is the second co-founder and Chief Science Officer. He was a former Sun Microsystems’ senior engineer who is artificial intelligence, 3D graphics, virtual reality, and computer vision pundit.

Mike Wiemer is the third co-founder and the Chief Technology Officer. He is a Stanford Ph.D. and a former founder of Solar Junction, a solar cell company.

Steve Sinclair is the VP of Product and Marketing of Mojo Vision. He is a former Product Marketing Manager at Apple and VP Product Marketing at Motorola Mobility.

Verdict

All in all, this extremely tech-forward lens makes us scream “Wow, the future is here!” However, there are so many questions left unanswered. Although they are still in the research and development phase, we know nothing about the impact it could have on our eyes.

With such digital light being emitted straight into our retina, is it safe to use? Will it burst our eyeballs and make us blind? Okay maybe I am exaggerating at this point, but the whole point of developing this lens is for ‘medical purpose’ and to help visually impaired people. So, maybe the lenses are the future and it will revolutionalize the world as the founders are clearly confident with their lenses.