As phones take a u-turn to the past with their foldable designs, companies are sweating it out to release the best one in the market. However, issues of durability were prevalent then and have resurfaced today too. In fact, Moto Razr’s durability was questioned just one day after launch. With disappointing reviews from CNET and Zack from JerryRigEverything, we definitely want to think twice before shelling out for this stylish, folding-display flip phone. Perhaps, these allegations made Motorola immediately release a test rig footage and claim, “We have every confidence in the durability of razr.”

Earlier, the Galaxy Fold had to deal with complaints regarding the relatively delicate plastic screens and the gap between that screen and the phone. However, there is one more problem with the Moto Razr— the hinge! While this hinge was added to avoid any creases on display, sources suggest that this design is going to bring more harm than good.

Moto Razr’s Third Degree Torture!

CNET, with the help of SquareTrade’s Foldbot, busted the myth that the Moto Razr could bear 100,000 folds. Originally designed to test the Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, the Foldbot opens and closes foldable phones till they die. Unfortunately, Moto Razr could not survive after 27,000 folds— about a quarter of what Motorola had claimed. After the 27,000th fold, the hinge seemed jammed up, producing a squeaky noise. Also, folding the phone didn’t feel as fluid as it was before. According to Apple, an average user unlocks the phone 80 times a day. This implies that with the Moto Razr, users can face issues regarding the hinge after a year or so. More videos on Twitter show the hinge creaking and flickering displays right after the phone was unboxed.

Although plastic screens were always criticized, they are an inevitable part of any foldable phone. No matter how many tests prove that plastic screens are more susceptible to damage, they are here to stay. But with JerryRigEverything’s durability review, the gap between the plastic screen and the phone seems like a bigger problem. In the video, Zack drops sand and rubble on the phone screen, and some of it gets between the gap. After that, folding the phone sounds uncomfortable. The display remains unfazed, though. Towards the end, Zack folds the phone towards the opposite side. Although the inner components did seem to crack, the phone doesn’t snap in half. However, the plastic screen eventually comes off of its retaining brackets.

Another video by BBC pointed out (literally) the delicate plastic screen with a fingernail!

Motorola’s Reaction

The company simply claims, “bumps and lumps are normal” in the flexible display. Instead, they turned the tables by putting the Foldbot at fault!

Their spokesperson adds,

“SquareTrade’s FoldBot is simply not designed to test our device. Therefore, any tests run utilizing this machine will put undue stress on the hinge and not allow the phone to open and close as intended, making the test inaccurate.”

Subsequently, Motorola released a test rig footage to counter any doubts on Moto Razr’s durability.

Conclusion

Moto Razr comes with its set of pros and cons. However, if we pay $1500 (FYI, it’s relatively cheaper than other foldable phones. sighs), we want the phone to last. With such a delicately placed plastic screen and few to no outstanding features, Moto Razr seems more like a fashion statement.

