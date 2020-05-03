Back in a much simpler time, 2004, to be precise, Motorola was on top of the cellphone game with Motorola RAZR. It was what every big celebrity was rocking and what every cellphone lover wanted to carry. And in 2007, the iPhone arrived to steal its thunder.

Ever since then, Motorola’s heat had died out. And it was trying hard to get back into the cellphone war that’s now taken over by smartphones. Motorola gave us a new and improved version of Razr in 2019. While it was an idea, everyone loved in the beginning, but the phone failed miserably when it hit the market.

And now, to make up for the damages Razr has done to the company, Motorola is rolling out a new flagship phone, Motorola Edge Plus. But is it good enough for today’s generation? Here’s our review.

Design and Hardware

Motorola has put a lot of time and effort while making the new Edge Plus, and it ultimately shows. You might not get everything you’re looking for in a 2020 smartphone, but it still works. It has high-quality hardware that you can find in any high-end phone today.



A 6.7-inch display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is a familiar spec for any top-notch phone. Topped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 90Hz refresh rate, Motorola Edge Plus is a top contender in the smartphone business.

The phone is big enough with a thin bezel, but the 19.5:5 aspect ratio makes it comfortable in hand. And the OLED display makes the screen bright and colorful, along with excellent performance.

The Motorola Edge Plus comes with a satisfactory 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. And a 3.5mm headphone jack is always good news.

Endless Edge Display

Motorola has done its homework when it comes to the endless edge display. Yes, there are flaws, but which infinity edge display doesn’t have flaws these days?

The screen curves around the sides, almost at a 90-degree angle. And it makes scrolling through sites and pages easy. Apart from the scroll, the company has put another good use of the curved edges, light-up notification.

Whenever you put the phone face-down, the sides light up to notify you. It also lights up when you plug in your charger or show where the coil is while you reverse charge.

The edge display also comes with a function called “edge touch.” It gives you a variety of shortcuts and swipe gestures that elevate your experience.

However, with good things comes the bad, and there are a few with Motorola’s Endless Edge Display technology. The curved edges feel more like a tiny strip of the screen on the side rather than an actual curved edge. There is a high chance of accidental taps while sliding through the screen. It makes holding the phone hard and uncomfortable, especially while playing games.

Camera

As I mentioned earlier, Motorola did its homework while making the Edge Plus. And another way to prove it is the camera. The Motorola Edge Plus comes with four cameras, three on the back, and one in the front.

The rear cameras include a 108MP main sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Along with the three camera lenses come a time-of-flight sensor that provides deeper sensing of the photos. And the front is equipped with a 25MP punch-hole camera.



The Motorola Edge Plus cameras perform pretty well in both well-lit and dark conditions. It comes with a “pixel-binning” technology that merges all four pixels into one. And it creates magnificent, less resolution yet high image quality photos.

It also comes with impressive camera features. It has it’s very own “night mode” feature that takes amazing, if not stunning low-light pictures. There is a “cutout mode” that lets you separate a person from the background. And a “spot color mode” that highlights and pulls out a specific color that you want in the photo.

Motorola Edge Plus also takes stunning videos, probably one of the best among any android phones. The 108MP camera lets you capture 6K videos, which in my opinion, is more than stunning.

Battery Life, Charging

Nothing impresses people more these days than a smartphone with better battery life. And if that’s the case, Motorola Edge Plus has the upper hand. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that’s powerful enough to last two days.

Thanks to reduced resolutions and other hefty specs, Edge Plus’ battery will do you no wrong. You still get better battery life and performance when the 90Hz refresh rate is turned on. And even when you’re constantly switching between apps, watching an hour-long Livestream, or playing Fortnite (or any other game).

The Motorola Edge Plus comes with a 15W wireless charging, 18W fast charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Specs

Motorola Edge Plus is more-or-less like any other high-end Andriod device that you can find in the market today. But except for a few of its signature features.

It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Endless Edge display. It has 2340 x 1080 resolution along with a 19.5:5 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 2GB memory and 256GB storage capacity. It comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are four cameras, three in the back, and one in the front. The front camera is a punch-hole design 25MP lens. And the rear cameras are 108MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto sensors. The 8MP telephoto sensor allows 3x optical zoom, and there is a time-of-flight sensor included. The phone also supports the 5G network.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge Plus is a Verizon-exclusive smartphone with a price tag of $999. And you won’t get to use it on other carriers. It’s available from May 14, 2020, in the US in two colors, thunder grey and smoky sangria.

Verdict

If you ask, is Motorola Edge Plus a great Android flagship phone? The answer has to be yes. It indeed is a great android device with noteworthy features. But it has its fair share of issues.

Despite saying water-resistant, there is no mention of waterproofing in the device. The edge display is somewhat gimmicky and doesn’t work at times. And the fact that it is Verizon-exclusive makes it more of a turn-off as you can’t use it with other carriers. It comes with a bunch of preinstalled apps that are relatively unnecessary. And it’s limited 5G network is also not impressive.

For the Motorola Edge Plus, the good news comes in terms of the camera. It is undoubtedly incredible and impressive as well. The battery life is rather commendable. And the addition of the headphone jack warms my heart as you can’t see that these days.

However, would I pay $1000 for the phone? It’s a hard pass.