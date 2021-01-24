Motorola Edge S live images and AnTuTu listing has appeared online two days before the scheduled launch.

Motorola announced the phone on January 19. Since the announcement, there had been a lot of speculations about the phone. Live images show that the phone looks similar to Motorola Nio, as leaked by @NilsAhrDE on January 15.

Speculations suggest that Edge S might be the awaited Nio. The Motorola Nio was thought to be powered by the Snapdragon 865. However, the Motorola Edge S is going to feature the world’s first Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The phone is reportedly known as the Nio internally. It is said to feature the Chinese markets as the Edge S. Overseas, the phone will appear as part of the popular Moto G series. It bears the model number XT2125.

Reportedly equipped with UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 memory

Additionally, Tipster Ankit shared images of what looks like the official teaser of the Edge S. The thread also features images that show the Motorola Edge S equips an LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1.

The images show a square bump at the top-left, hosting what looks like a quad camera setup. It reportedly consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide unit, a 2MP depth module, and a laser-based autofocus system.

The image also shows both variants: ‘Sky’ and ‘Beryl,’ which are the white and the blue variants respectively.

As per previous reports on the Nio, the phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a 105Hz refresh rate. The phone will also feature dual selfie cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is believed to be fueled by Android 11 and features a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The Edge S got scores coherent with the expectations on the AnTuTu benchmark. The phone did well compared to Snapdragon 865 powered devices, while it fell slightly short of devices hosting the Snapdragon 888.

The Edge S will launch in China on January 26, as announced. There is no information about the overseas market as of now.

The phone has been introduced as a budget-friendly device with 5G capabilities. However, the Motorola Edge was priced at $699, and the Edge+ at $999. Since the Edge S is, possibly, an improved version – we could see similar prices if not higher.