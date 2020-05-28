Motorola has a lot under its sleeves lately. And it has been coming out with mobile phone announcements one after another.

The company has already launched the Motorola Edge Plus. And it has also recently announced the Motorola G7 ranges. It also plans to bring Motorola One to the US.

Recently, Motorola “accidentally” leaked a YouTube video of the Moto G8 Fast smartphone and immediately took it down. But thanks to some viewers who were quick enough to save it, we now know what the G8 Fast looks like.

The Moto G8 Fast

There isn’t much information about the Moto G8 Fast since it’s not officially out yet. But the leaked video still has a lot to say.

The Moto G8 Fast in the video was grey and had a full-screen display. The back of the phone housed three camera lenses, one of which was a macro lens and another a wide-angle sensor.

The front of the phone has barely any notch and a thin bezel. There is a punch-hole camera at the top left corner.

The Moto G8 Fast will probably have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6xx chip (with octa-core CPU). And the rumor is that it might support 5G.

It will have a 3GB RAM and a 4000mAh battery that’ll last up to two days.

We still have lots of questions regarding the phone. But even though Motorola took the video down, we know that it’s ready. So, maybe the company is gearing up to announce the release of Moto G8 Fast soon.