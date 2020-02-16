Chinese rival stole the Motorola company’s critical trade secrets for two-way radio technology and is facing a hefty penalty. They won a staggering amount of 764.6 million USD after the verdict of a federal jury in Chicago to which Hytera pledged to appeal for trading secrets. Altogether, the jury granted a lump sum of 345.8 million USD for the customary damage and US$418.8 million in corrective damages solely to Motorola company.

Motorola had spent decades developing the two-way communication only to have Hytera come up with a similar module. Hytera smartly hired Motorola engineers while tapping into thousands of propriety of Motorola documents. While Hytera did realize the mistake of hiring the same engineers, it promises to have developed the radio on their own. After three months of initiation, the trail finally decided after 2 1/2 hours of discussion of the jury. Motorola lawyers have also confirmed that they will block the sale of Hytera’s radios in the US. Their shady act of using copyrighted sources and deceiving success is no longer a secret.

How did the case help Motorola?

According to Chief Executive, Greg Brown, this case was a tremendous victory for Motorola Solutions. Hytera was profiting from the hard-working engineers and their innovative products. They also claimed that they stole the idea of hands-free communications; a means to connect a phone user to a group of radio users and emergency alarms for workers in distress.

However, Hytera still denies stealing their technologies and claims it developed its radios on its own. It disagrees with the jury’s decision, and Hytera is currently considering the pursuit of all appeal options. The verdict came after US prosecutors filed fraud charges while accusing another Chinese company, the telecommunications giant, Huawei technologies.

To conclude, the case is Motorola solutions Inc. v. Hytera Communications Corp., 17-1973 U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois(Chicago).

