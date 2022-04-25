How to Mount ISO in Windows 10/11 

Many people seem confused about how to mount ISO files on their PC. It is mainly because previous windows versions needed third-party tools to mount them. However, such difficult process has been simplified with Windows 10 and 11.

Mounting an ISO file in these operating systems is practically a few clicks away. The article below explains the procedures/ alternatives to mount ISO files in Windows 10 or 11.

Mount ISO File on windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 has a built-in capacity to mount ISO files without the help of any third-party software or additional tools. So, the process is a piece of cake.

Direct Double Click Method

Go to the location where the ISO file is stored or downloaded. Double click on the ISO file. If An Open File-Security Warning pop-up shows up, click on Open. Check file explorer > this pc, ISO file should look like a DVD/ CD drive after it’s mounted.

Single Click Method

Find the downloaded ISO file. Single left-click on it with your mouse. In Windows 11, Check the toolbar at the top and select Mount. For Windows 10, Do the same things and click on Manage on the toolbar to click Mount.

Context Menu / Right Click Method

Go to the location where you have stored or downloaded the ISO file. Right-click on it and select Mount Double-check on file explorer>This Pc. You should see a disc-like image with the ISO name.

PowerShell Script Method

Press Windows Key and search Powershell Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Run the following command & press Enter:

Mount-DiskImage -ImagePath "Path of ISO File"

File Paths are long, so errors might occur if you type them manually. Single left-click on the ISO file to select it & Right-click on it again, and select the copy path option.

Check File Explorer > this pc for a disc (CD/DVD icon) image with ISO name after execution of the command.

Unmount ISO File in Windows 10/11

The process of unmounting is straightforward.

Direct Method

Right-click on the DVD/CD icon image found in File Explorer > this pc. Select Eject.

Toolbar Method

Left Click on the CD/DVD icon image found in the file explorer>this pc. Click on the eject option on the toolbar.

PowerShell Script Method

Click on the start button and search/find Powershell. Right-click on powershell and choose to run as administrator. Run the following command:

Dismount-DiskImage -ImagePath "Path of ISO File"

The process is the same as mounting ISO, except we change the command from Mount to dismount. Press Enter. Check-in File Explorer > This PC to see if the DVD/ CD icon ISO image is gone.

ISO File Mount Options Doesn’t Show up in Windows 10/11

In the event, you do not get the Mount option in the context menu or toolbars. You will need to ensure that the default program to open the ISO file is set to file explorer.

Direct Method

Right-click on the ISO file Select Open with Click on Windows Explorer. The ISO file should mount automatically, double-check on file explorer >this Pc and see if a DVD/CD drive with the ISO name pops up. If this doesn’t work, select the ISO file & right-click on it to choose properties. Make sure the Opens with section has Windows Explorer.

For zipped files with ISO, right-click on it and select Extract all. Chose a location to extract files. Follow the above procedure to Mount or the procedures below to dismount the file.

Alternative Method

Press the Windows key and search/select settings. Go to apps >Default apps Search Windows Disc Image Burner In Windows 10, Directly click on it and select Manage. In Windows 11, click on it. Under. ISO section, make sure you have Windows Explorer selected.

You can do the above change with Control Panel. Go to Control panel > Default Programs > Set Program Access and Computer Defaults.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Windows Operating System Has a Built-in Capacity to Mount ISO Files?

Any Windows Operating System above Windows 7 has a built-in capacity to mount ISO files without third-party tools or additional software.

Why Is the Mounting Process So Slow/frozen?

Its mainly caused due to the windows security designed to protect your PC. The defender is trying to scan each file inside the ISO file before letting it mount. This process causes an unusually long time to mount or even the file explorer freezing.

If the defender stops scanning the files, the mounting will be faster.