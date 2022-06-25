Move to iOS Not Working? (6 Quick Fixes)

Move to iOS is an app that you can use to transfer your data when moving from Android to iPhone quickly. However, this Apple-official app has been getting infamous due to a lot of frequent glitches and errors.

For example, the app may get very slow, stop connecting, freeze, or display a message that says “Unable to Migrate.”

As a result, users tend to be unsuccessful in seamlessly switching to their brand new iPhone. The exact causes for this app not working properly are a bit tricky to confirm.

However, we can try a multitude of solutions to help make the app run more smoothly.

How to Fix Move to iOS Not Working

Let’s begin with checking off some basic factors. Firstly, make sure to follow through with all the steps correctly while using the Move to iOS app. Then, check if the devices are compatible with the app.

On your Android device, go to Settings and check the About info to figure out the OS version. Your Android phone must be atleast Android 4.0 or above, and your iPhone needs to be atleast iOS 9.0. Additionally, it’s better not to use apps on the Android phone during the process as it can cause more interference.

If you’ve checked such aspects but you’re still facing errors with the Move to iOS app, you can move on to the solutions below:

Turn on/off Airplane Mode

For the Move to iOS app to work properly, it’s best when there are no interruptions during the process of transferring data. But, sometimes, the network can create an obstacle, making the app laggy.

So, a simple and quick solution is to turn on the airplane mode and then turn on the Wi-Fi. Simply swipe down from the top-right side of your screen and tap on the Airplane Mode logo.

Then, try using the app again. If that doesn’t work, try turning the airplane mode off and on again.

Incorrect Security Code

When using the Move to iOS app, your iPhone will create a private Wi-Fi connection and connect to your Android phone. Then, you’ll need to verify with a security code.

This is where it’s common for many users to run into a Code error on their phone. It’s highly important that you enter the security code exactly in the same format on your iPhone.

For example, you’ll see a code like “iOS bf983.” When entering the code, make sure the letters are lowercase and uppercase in the right places. Also, do not miss the space between “iOS” and the remaining code “bf983.”

Disable Connection Optimizer

On Android, the Connection Optimizer is a feature that automatically changes to Wi-Fi or cellular data to always provide a stable connection. But since the app only needs Wi-Fi, having the Connection Optimizer featured enabled can pause the progress. So, you’ll need to turn this feature off by following these steps:

Go to Settings and select the Connections option. Tap on Mobile Networks and then go to Connection Optimizer. Turn the Connection Optimizer setting and disable your cellular data.

It’s helpful to remember that you may not find the Connection Optimizer setting in some Android phones depending on the brand. For example, you might find a similar setting called Smart Network Switch on a Samsung phone.

Turn on mobile data and go to Menu. Go to Settings and then go to Wi-Fi. Tap on Advanced and then turn off Smart Network Switch.



Similarly, if your Android phone is of another brand, we recommend looking for related settings like Connections, Network, and such.

Improve Internet Connection

A poor internet connection is a common cause for the Move to iOS app not working properly. So, we can apply multiple ways to improve the signal strength. For instance, you can change the frequency band to either 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz. You can connect to a personal hotspot with a strong internet speed.

Another way you can improve your internet connection is by pausing all pending heavy downloads or updates. Similarly, you can reboot your router. Turn it off and let it rest for around 30 seconds. Then, turn it back on.

Restart both iPhone and Android phone

If most solutions aren’t working, you can simply try restarting both devices. Doing so will stop any apps from consuming a considerable amount of background RAM and can get rid of minor glitches. Additionally, a restart will pause any ongoing downloads in the background.

Reinstall Move to iOS

Finally, another possible fix is uninstalling and reinstalling the Move to iOS app. This step can help get rid of any cache files or bugs within the app. Then, you can try using the app again to transfer your data.

Alternatives to Move to iOS

If you’re still having issues with the Move to iOS app after applying the solutions above, it’s best to look for other alternatives. Here, we have a few recommendations that can help you transfer data successfully:

Use Third-Party Apps

Although third-party apps are not our first choice, you can give them a try if the Move to iOS app is not responding well at all. There are several apps/software, like AnyTrans, Smart Switch, imyfone.

We’ll demonstrate an example below with the app, AnyTrans, that lets you move your data to your iPhone.

Download AnyTrans on a computer. Connect your iPhone and Android phone to the PC with a USB cable. It may take a few minutes for AnyTrans to recognize both your phones. Now, click on Phone Switcher. Go to the Phone to iPhone tab. Click on Migrate Now. Make sure to select the iPhone as the receiver device and your Android phone as the sender device. Then, click Next to continue.

You can also manually select what types of data you’d like to send.

Move data to iPhone using iCloud

If none of the solutions worked and you don’t want to use any third-party apps, the final solution is to move your data with iCloud. Open icloud on your Android using an Apple ID and simply upload your data to this cloud-based storage.

To upload a photo, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Photos app. Tap on the cloud logo with an upward-pointing arrow from the menu bar.

Then, you can start importing them on your iPhone.

But if your iPhone is brand new and you don’t have an Apple ID, don’t worry. You can still create a new Apple ID without an iPhone. All you need is the iTunes app on your Windows PC. Open iTunes and go to Account from the menu bar. Then, click on Sign In and go to Create New Apple ID.