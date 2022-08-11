How to Move User Folders to Different Location?

Moving user folders to a different location can help in better storage management. So, if you have a new hard drive and want to move the default user folder to a new location, you’ve come to the right place.

You can permanently move the User Documents, Desktop, Downloads, Pictures, and Videos to a new root. Since all the applications are installed in your C drive by default, you can have more space for apps. Stick with us to learn more on how to move default user folders to a new location.

How to Move User Folders to a New Location?

If you’re wondering whether or not you’re going to have to move all the content of the user folders to the new location, that will not be an issue. Because you will be prompted to move the existing files as well at the end of the process.

Using File Explorer

One of the convenient and easy ways to move the user’s folder is through the file explorer. Follow these steps to learn how to move the user’s folder to a different root location.

Open windows explorer and go to ‘This PC’ from the left panel. Go to the location you want your new User files to be saved. Make new folders with the names Documents, Desktop, Downloads, Pictures and Videos. Press Win + R, type %homepath% and press Enter. This will redirect you to the user’s folders. Right-click on the user folder you wish to move and click on properties.

Go to the Location tab. Click on ‘Move.’

Navigate to the folder you previously created. Click on the folder and press the Select folder button. Click Apply to confirm the new settings. Choose ‘yes’ if you want to move the files in the old folder to the newly selected location. Choose ‘no’ to keep the files in the old location and ‘cancel’ to cancel the moving process altogether. Repeat this process for other user folders as well.

This will replace the old folder as the default user folder with the new folder.

Using Storage Settings

The windows settings also allows you to change the default save location for that user directly.

Follow these steps:

Go to settings by pressing Win + I. Navigate to System > Storage. Click on Change where new content is saved under more storage settings.

Click on the drop-down arrow under the user folder you want to change the location of and select a new drive.

Press Apply.

This will create a new user folder in the newly selected drive partition with your username.

Using the Registry Editor

You can also change the values in the registry to move the path of the folders.

Please remember to backup your registry while modifying or changing the registry value.

Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + R, type regedit , and press enter. Follow this root in the registry:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders Right-click on the folder you want to move and click Modify

Under value data, replace it with the new path you want.

Restart the computer to apply the changes.

Can I Move the User Profile Folder?

We do not advise moving the user profile folder to a new location. It requires tedious methods to make changes to registry pointers, rebuild search entries, and using a symbolic link. It is very risky to make these changes and not worth the time and effort just to change a folder location.

The steps to change the folder name and the folder path are very similar. Instead of changing the name, you can just change the path of the folder.

How to User’s Folder from One Location to Another?

Cutting and pasting the user files to a different location may corrupt the user completely. What you can do is cut the contents of the folders and paste it somewhere else. Go inside the user folder and press Ctrl + A to select all the files and then copy and paste it to another drive.

It is a good idea not to save any personal data on C drive. This is because if your system becomes corrupt, your data will still be saved as it would be in a completely different partition.