How to Move Window to Other Monitor

Multiple monitors actually become productive if you can flexibly control your windows and move them around. Most operating systems like Windows include built-in options to move your window, which you can use for this purpose.

First, make sure your projection is in Extend mode by clicking Win + P and choosing the options. Also, it’s always better to have the display arrangement on your Display Settings mimic the real-world setup for more convenience. Then, you can use either of the methods below to move your windows to other monitors.

Shortcut Combination

The easiest way to move the window to other monitors is by using the Win + Shift + Left/Right arrow hotkey. They will shift your currently active window to the next or the previous monitor according to the number on the Display Settings.

If you can’t use this shortcut, an unnecessary option is enabled in your keyboard’s accessibility settings. To disable it,

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Type control and press Enter to open the Control Panel. Go to Ease of Access Center or Ease of Access > Ease of Access Center. Click on Make the keyboard easier to use.

Uncheck Prevent windows from being automatically arranged when moved to the edge of the screen and click Apply > OK.



Drag and Drop Method

Another method that is also very convenient if you use your mouse a lot is the drag-and-drop method.

Whether the window is maximized or restored, you can click on its title bar and drag it to other monitors through the edge of the screen. The edge you need to use to do so depends on your display arrangement so if it’s the same as your real setup, you can intuitively move the window around.

The good thing about this method is that you can use it to move the windows that are not on the top as well.

If the window does not move to the other monitor but instead snaps to the edge of your screen, you may need to turn off the snap window feature for more convenience.

You need to go to Settings (Win + I) > System > Multitasking to do so.