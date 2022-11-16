Running the wsreset program to reset the Windows store is a usual fix many people try to troubleshoot any issues with a store or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. However, sometimes, you may get the error “ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The app didn’t start” when doing so.

It usually happens due to issues with the store itself or a lack of sufficient permissions. Nevertheless, there are also other potential causes. In this article, we list all of them along with their proper solutions.

Causes for ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The App Didn’t Start

Here are the most common causes for the ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches error: Windows License Manager service not running.

Errors in the store apps.

Improper ACL or registry permissions

How to Fix ms-windows-store:PurgeCaches The App Didn’t Start?

First, restart your PC and check if the issue resolves. If it doesn’t, apply the possible solutions below to resolve your issue.

Check Windows License Manager Service

The first thing you should do is check whether the Windows License Manager service is running or not. If it’s not, its startup type may not have the proper configuration. You can check and change the setting using the steps below:

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Search for and double-click on Windows License Manager Service.

Set the Startup type to Manual and click Start. Then, hit OK.



Try running wsreset or opening the UWP app and see if it works.

Run Windows Store Troubleshooter

Windows comes with dedicated troubleshooters that help check and resolve issues with your system components. Windows Store also has its own troubleshooter, which you can run if you ever encounter this issue.

Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run. Type ms-settings:troubleshoot and press Enter to open the Troubleshoot Settings. Go to Other troubleshooters or Additional troubleshooters. For Windows 10, click on Windows Store Apps and then Run this troubleshooter. For Windows 11, select Run next to Windows Store Apps.

Follow any given instructions.

Re-register Store Apps

It is also possible that the store apps themselves have severe issues responsible for this wsreset error. You can resolve the bugs in the apps by reinstalling or re-registering them. To do so,

Open Run. Type powershell and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Windows PowerShell. Enter the command: Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”}

After the process completes, enter the command wsreset

Reset Permissions of WindowsApps Folder

Your system stores the UWP apps inside C:\Program Files\WindowsApps folder. So, if the folder does not have proper permissions, you will encounter the above error. You need to set NT Service\TrustedInstaller as the owner of your system folders, including this one.

First, try resetting the permissions to default using the steps below:

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the command icacls "C:\Program Files\WindowsApps" /reset /t /c /q



If this doesn’t resolve the issue, you need to manually change the permission. To do so,

Open the File Explorer and go to C:\Program Files . Right-click on WindowsApps and select Properties.

Go to the Security tab and click Advanced. Click Continue to check the Owner and user permissions.

If the owner is not TrustedInstaller, Click Change next to Owner.

next to Owner. Type NT Service\TrustedInstaller and click Check Names . The name should change to just TrustedInstaller.



and click . The name should change to just TrustedInstaller. Then, click OK. Check Replace owner on the subcontainers and objects and Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries from this object (if available). Then, if TrustedInstaller is not present under Permissions, Click Add and then Select a Principal .

and then . Type TrustedInstaller and click Check Names . Then, click OK .

and click . Then, click . Check Full control and select OK.

Also, see if the Permissions list includes your user account. If it does, you need to remove it. Select the account and click Remove to do so. Then, keep clicking OK to close the Properties while applying all the changes.

Check App Package Registry Permission

Another thing you need to check is the permissions for the registries corresponding to the App packages. They need to be under the group: SYSTEM. First, make sure to back up your registry, as improperly changing permissions can lead to severe system issues. After that, follow the steps below:

Open Run. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AppModel\Repository\Packages Right-click on Packages and select Permissions.

Click on Advanced and then check the Owner. If it is not SYSTEM, Click on Change next to it.

next to it. Type SYSTEM and click Check Names > OK. Check Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries from this object and click OK.



Update or Rollback Your OS

Microsoft also rolls out updates for the built-in store apps. One of the previous updates was responsible for starting this error for many users. Microsoft has already created bug fixes for prior cases. So, if you don’t have the latest version of your Windows build, you need to update it as soon as possible. To do so,

Open Settings by pressing Win + I. Go to Windows Update or Update & Security > Windows Update. Click Install now if updates are available. Otherwise, click Check for Updates.



On the other hand, if you started encountering the issue after a new update, you can uninstall it if no further updates are available. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run. Type appwiz.cpl to open Programs and Features. Click on View installed updates.

Look for the latest update under Microsoft Windows by checking the Installed On column. Select it and click Uninstall.

Confirm with Yes.

Create New Account

Most of the reasons for the issue are user-specific. For instance, the services and the app configurations vary between different user accounts. The registry path in one of the previous solutions is also for the current user only. So, you may be able to resolve the issue by creating a new account. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to load the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands while replacing “Username” with your preferred user account name: net user “Username” /add

net localgroup administrators “Username” /add



Now, log out of the current user account, sign in with the new one and check if you can use the UWP apps from there.