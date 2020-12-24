MSI has rolled out the latest AGESA 1.1.9.0 BIOS firmware for its AMD 500 series motherboards. Nvidia graphics cards will finally support the Resizable BAR and ease of life feature in the update.

MSI introduces AGESA 1.1.9.0 BIOS firmware update for the X570 and B550 with Resizable BAR support for Nvidia cards.

MSI is officially rolling out the AGESA 1.1.9.0 BIOS firmware on its X570 and B550 motherboard. The brand new Curve Optimizer feature allows the motherboard to tap in more performance from the already good Ryzen 5000 series processor. Plus, the biggest news comes in the Resizable BAR, which finally supports Nvidia and its graphics card. Nvidia hasn’t provided any official support for its card, but both Intel and AMD look to support it officially.

MSI rolled the first batch of BIOS updates on the MAG B550M Mortar and the B550M Mortar WiFi motherboards. Both motherboards support the latest Curve Optimizer, Smart Access Memory, and stable Ryzen 5000 patches.

The Curve Optimizer comes with tons of features from the specific core, all core setting, and magnitude. The users can set the performance and voltage value per core individually or all at once. The Curver Optimizer finally is making its way on the 500 series motherboard after a brief glimpse on the B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard.

The resizable bar or the SAM on the Ryzen and Radeon graphics card do good work for the architecture. The SAM allowed the CPU to gain full access to the memory on the graphics card. The settings were previously available for the Nvidia cards but caused frequent crashes and were borderline useless. Now MSI has finally rolled out the official SAM support for the Nvidia graphics card. Intel and AMD have already supported the resizable BAR on the Nvidia cards, but Nvidia hasn’t reported on the support.

For now, the resizable BAR for the Nvidia card is still under work. Nvidia needs to finalize the technology before handing out the final driver updates. The AGESA 1.1.9.0 BIOS firmware will roll at the end of December or early January.