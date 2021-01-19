It is official, MSI and ASUS are preparing their latest AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS firmware. The AMD 400 series motherboard is finally getting the compatibility for the Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The AGESA 1.2.0.0 introduces some stability changes for the 500-series motherboard.

The 400 series motherboard is officially getting the Ryzen 5000 support. The 500 series are getting major bug fixes and introduces the resizable BAR functionality with the NVidia GeForce RTX 30 and Ryzen 5000 series processor.

The AGESA 1.2.0.0 is the initial support for the X470 MAX and B450 MAX platforms. According to MSI, they will be introducing the AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS update for the 400 MAX series. The 500 series are getting a stability update with bug fixes. The AMD Curve optimizer will come with the 1.2.0.0 AGESA Update.

I said that AGESA 1.2.0.0 contains MAINLY bug fixes and version bumps. btw The improvements for the dLDO injector or CO are not even in the release notes. 😉 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) January 16, 2021

Twitter users 1usmus and Patrick Schur indicated improvement in the CPU performance and fixed the problem with WHEA on FCLK 1900. There isn’t information on the dLDO injector and overclock updates. So all of these features might be a secret as of now.

Asus ROG has already tweeted about the AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS update for the Ryzen 5000 processors. It seems the company is looking to release the BIOS for all 400 and 500-series BIOS update. There is no information about the BIOS update release date.

MSI release a timeline informing the about the AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS for all the supported motherboards. The B450 MAX and X470 MAX series motherboard will get the first update in January. The X470 and B450 motherboard will receive the BETA BIOS update in February, with the final version arriving early in Q2 2021. We expect ASUS to release the BIOS firmware on the same day as MSI with more information in the coming week.