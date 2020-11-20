AMD launched its latest Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card. AMD’s attempt to compete at the top level is going very well. Now AIB partners PowerColor and MSI are releasing their spin at the Radeon RX 6800 series.

PowerColor unveils Red Devil RX 6800XT Triple-slot card with custom 16 Phase Custom PCB

The Red Devil Radeon RX 6800XT and Radeon RX 6800 are spectacular and love at first sight. The beefy triple-slot card has quite a huge heatsink and a three fan cooling system. The Red Devil is a new design aesthetic by PowerColor with a devilish look.

The fans on the front have 9 blades in total encompassing air on the heatsink. The seven thick copper heatpipe goes through the heatsink for maximum cooling performance. The exhaust on the back of the card deliberately pushes air out, providing good airflow. Underneath the heatsink likes the 14 + 2 phase VRM with higher polymer caps. The dual 8-pin connector is enough to power the card.

The front and the backplate is made out of aluminum alloy for aesthetic purposes. The card has a controllable RGB light on the back. The card comes with two DP, 1 HDMI, and a USB Type-C port for VR connectivity. As for the clock, PowerColor hasn’t released notes on the cards about it. The company has also hinted to release a water-cooled version of the card. The Radeon RX 6800XT might get the Liquid devil treatment as its predecessor Radeon RX 5700XT.

MSI also released its two reference and Gaming X Trio cards. MSI Radeon RX 6800 series cards are similar to the reference model. The MSI Radeon RX 6800XT Gaming Trio X looks fantastic. It features a similar design to the RTX 3080 models. We see the same old graphics design, triple-fan cooling featuring the more RGB aesthetic.

MSI released the specification of the cards giving insight into the cards. The MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio has a clock speed of 1850 MHz and boosts up to 2285 MHz. The Reference Radeon RX 6800XT has a base speed of 1825 MHz and boosting up to 2250 MHz.

There is no pricing, but we expect a price of around $700. The MSI cards will be available on the 25th of November.