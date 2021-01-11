MSI will be soon unveiling its latest Sea Hawk series graphics card. Aside from the Sea Hawk announcement, MSI unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1. The company has started to announce more and more budget RTX 30 series of graphics cards.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1, a dual-slot Ampere RTX card with a single 8-pin connector.

MSI announced the revamped version of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC. The RTX 3060 Ti 2C OC V1 is a substantially a reworked card featuring the same GA104 GPU. The Ventus 2X OC V1 features the same 8GB GDDR6 memory sitting on a 256-bit bus interface. The card has a boost clock of 1695 MHz boost clock with a TGP of 200W.

The Ventus 2X OC V1 comes in a reduced dual-slot design from its previous 2.2 slot design. The card comes with a massive aluminum heatsink. The copper pipes sit right above the contact plate, dissipating the heat through the fin array. The dual 14 blade fan optimally cools down the graphics card without a hitch.

The graphics card uses a custom PCB with a backplate. It is a reasonably OK backplate with the cutout for the heat to dissipate from the back. The RTX 3060 Ti 2X OC comes with a single HDMI port and triple DisplayPort outputs. It is a budget-oriented card so for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

As for the price, there is no information about the RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC V1. The card will be shortly available after the CES 2021 event. For now, the RTX 3060 Ti is the affordable RTX 30 card in the market. But we are expecting the release of the upcoming RTX 3060 12GB variant. We might even get the lower end RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.