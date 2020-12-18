MSI released the RTX 3090 AERO series graphics card featuring the front shroud cooling design. The design is an inspiration from the GeForce GTX 480. The AERO Series boasts a heater design, which raises questions on every average’s mind.

MSI brings the Fermi’s Space Heater design back to its higher-end RTX 3090

The Space heater design is not for everyone’s liking, but it does give the nod to the past. The GTX 480 Fermi’s Space heater design was a great aesthetic card, but it suffered from overheating. Now MSI brought the design back with some minor tweaks without affecting the thermals of the card. Learning from the past mistake, MSI truly has figured out Space Heater design.

The RTX 3090 comes in a dual-slot design with a blower fan on the front. The massive heatsink dissipates through the air, whereas the blower fan does the heavy lifting providing the card with cool air. The IO ports also come with a massive exhaust vent to dissipate heat. It is alarming for the passively cooled heatsink as the RTX 3090 draws more power and dissipates more heat. But the vapor chamber design efficiently cools the GPU avoiding the previous failed attempts on the GTX 460.

MSI has fined tuned the cooler, keeping the temperature under 100C and barely reaches 90C under load. The MSI RTX 3090 AERO is the first dual-slot design for the card and MSI’s first attempt on the powerful card.

The RTX 3090 comes with a custom PCB design. The backplate on the PCB covers half of the card. MSI used a dense chip module, ensuring better cooling for the card. The PCB comes with 12 GDDR6X modules. The card draws 350W power reaching a boost clock of 1695 MHz. The card only uses two 8-pin connectors to run.

The stock of the card is looking minimal due to the current constraints. There is no news on the pricing and the availability of the card. But looking at the specs and the cooling design, it would be priced perfectly at $1500. It is subjected to change due to the availability of the RTX 3090 GPU die, memory, and popularity.