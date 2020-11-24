MSI has announced its high-end graphics card lineup. The Suprim range is MSI’s premium offering to the high-end market. MSI does a lot of budget-focused cards and high-end cards, garnering attention to the gaming market. Now the Suprim range looks like an offering to the enthusiasts and Creator market offering top of the line cards.

MSI introduced its Suprim lineup with 3 GPUs. The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G, RTX 3080 Suprim X 10G, and the RTX 3070 Suprim X 8G. All the cards pretty much look alike, and at first glance, they all look majestic. Plus, they are made with high-quality materials ensuring longevity and performance.

The MSI Suprim features a premium build all in all with a brushed aluminum cooler shroud and backplate. The looks premium overall with a dual color tone finish on the body. The card has tons of RGB LEDs built-in. The RGB element is everywhere, from the backplate, side accent to the fans. MSI has got the card covered with RGB and allows for millions of color and dynamic effects through Mystic Light software. This will light up your whole system.

The MSI Suprim card features a triple fan setup, which the company calls Tri Frozr 2S Cooler. The heatsink is massive, allowing it to run without the fan spinning. The Torx Fan 4.0 fans on the cooler have greater control over the airflow. The Suprim card triple-slot card is quite large, allowing it to run in near-silent mode while under low temperatures.

MSI ships dual BIOS set out of the box. MSI ships the silent mode out of the box and switched to gaming mode when required. Since it is a premium card, overclocking on the card looks easy and squeezes a lot of performance out of it. Since it is a premium card, it must have a better overclocking potential.

As for the price, the card doesn’t come cheap. The GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X 24G cost $1,749. As said before, it is targeted at enthusiasts and creators alike. It is expected to get expensive after adding premium features and capacitors in it. The RTX 3080 Suprim X 10G is available for $899. There is no RTX 3070 as of now, and MSI’s confirmed the card for early December.