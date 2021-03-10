MSI silently released the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z TRIO and Gaming TRIO Plus cards in the market. The two new custom cards have better factory overclock and some changes to the general design of the card. But the GPU drought has made it hard to get hands on a new graphics card. MSI adding new cards doesn’t alleviate the current GPU problems.

The two new GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z TRIO and RTX 3080 TRIO Plus are the new additions to MSI’s gaming graphics card lineup. Taking up a general look, there isn’t much difference between the RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO and Gaming Z TRIO. The two new cards are just the revised version of the Gaming X TRIO with improved performance.

Getting straight into the point, the main difference between the four cards comes down to its boost clock. The GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z TRIO comes with an 1830 MHz boost clock. It has a 15MHz slightly higher clock speed than the Gaming X TRIO. The GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming TRIO Plus 10G is a revised version of the Gaming Trio 10G.

Aside from the specification, MSI has cut down the total weight by 1.8%. Comparing both of the cards, they have identical dimensions (232 x 140 x 56mm) with slight changes to the backplate. The backplate on the graphics card features a cutout on the back. It is not entirely sure whether the cutout will help with heat dissipation, but it looks like a design choice. The new cards feature the same Tri Frozr 2 cooling system.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z TRIO and GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming TRIO Plus are rated up to 340W. Quite similar to the Gaming X TRIO, both of the cards are powered by triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors. MSI recommends using a 750W power supply with the mentioned graphics cards.

There isn’t much change to the IO as well. Both the cards come with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. The cards can run four monitors simultaneously. We still don’t have the pricing for the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z TRIO and GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming TRIO Plus. As for the buyer, this might be a chance to get hands on the latest RTX 3080 graphics card.