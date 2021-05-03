Intel has finally rolled out the B560 motherboards following the release of the 11th generation processor. Today we will be looking at MSI’s MAG B560M Mortar WiFi motherboard. The Mortar name is synonymous for its value and exceptional performance. We hope this B560 M-ATX motherboard is its well-fabled name.

MSI MAG B560M Mortar WIFI Review

Intel has tons of new chipsets for the 11th generation processors. The H510, H570, and B560 are the budget-focused motherboards available in the market. Today we will be looking at the MSI MAG B560M Mortar WiFi motherboard, a newly released motherboard in the Mortar lineup. MSI’s Mortar lineup of the motherboard offers performance at a budget.

The M-ATX motherboard is designed for the latest 11th generation Intel processor. The motherboard supports the older Comet lake 10th generation processor. The B560M motherboard almost shares the same features as the Z590 boards. But the addition of the WiFi 6 module, PCIe Gen4 interface uplifts its value.

General Outlook

The B560 Mortar motherboard has an all-black PCB with a silver finish on the heatsink. The combination of the black PCB and the white PCB is a good color scheme. This motherboard fits in almost any aesthetic build scenario. The motherboard has no RGB elements for customizability. The lack of RGB hardware might keep the final build cleaner.

The heart of the motherboard has an LGA 1200 socket for the latest 11th and 10th generation Intel processors. MSI has included an 8+2 power pin connector on the motherboard for the CPU. The 8+2 power pin connector provides stable power to the processor. The extra EPS connector is overkill for any processor. But the extra juice will help to overclock the processor, even just a tiny bit, to squeeze extra performance.

MSI has focused a lot on delivering the best performance with its 12+1+1 DUET RAIL power system. The 12+1+1 power phase system and MSI’s Core Boost technology, the combination will provide the best stability and handle some serious gaming and workload. MSI has built an excellent motherboard, a crucial part of a well-built system.

Features

Supports 10th Gen Intel ® Core™, 11th Gen Intel ® Core™, Pentium ® Gold and Celeron ® processors for LGA 1200 socket

Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5066(OC) MHz

Lightning M.2: Running at PCIe Gen4 x4

Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design and M.2 Shield Frozr design

2.5G LAN and Intel Wi-Fi 6E Solution Connection

Lightning USB 20G: Powered by USB 3.2 Gen2x2 controller

Multi-GPU: With Steel armor PCIe slots. Supports AMD Crossfire Technology™

The motherboard features dual M.2 slots, but the top M.2 storage slot only comes with a heatsink. That is acceptable as the top M.2 slot only supports PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. The six SATA 6.0 GB/s ports for storage expansion. The board comes with two PCIe x16 slots and a single PCIe x1 slot. The top PCIe x16 slots will run at Gen 4.0 speeds. The motherboard supports DDR4 5066 MHz (OC) RAM up to 128GB.

The MAG B560 Mortar is outfitted with the up-to-date IO. The back of the board comes with four USB Gen 2.0 ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a single 2.5 GbE Lan port. The motherboard also supports a USB 3.0 header and dedicated thunderbolt expansion port.

Test Bench

We tested the motherboard with the Core i5 11400F, a 6-core and 12 thread processor. The system will go under stress test in its stock configuration. We will be keeping an eye on the voltages, CPU frequencies, and temps on the VRMs.

Processor: Intel Core i5 11400F (11th generation)

Memory: 16GB G.Skill Trident Z RGB NEO DDR4 3600MHz

Heatsink: Stock Cooler

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Power Supply: Corsair RM750X

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2

Scores:

Idle Load VRM (Sensor) 41 C 49

The system was running the AIDA64 stress test for an hour. The VRM reached about 41C idle and maxed out 49 during heavy load. It seems the Core i5 wasn’t able to stress out the VRM, but the system kept running at its max 4.4 GHz stock speed. The massive 12+1+1 power phase unit paired with MSI optimization did a great job handling the Core i5.

BIOS:

The BIOS on the motherboard is reasonably clean with any UI bugs. It is almost the same as the other B560 models. The overclocking option on the B560 Mortar remains intact. The motherboard allows users to undervolt or overclocks the system. The BIOS also includes firmware and BIOS update features. The integration with MSI Center is a good feature with direct control of your components through the BIOS.

Price

MSI has revealed the motherboard goes for around $170. The MSI MAG B560 Mortar WiFi is the best bang for the buck motherboard for the latest Intel 11th generation processor for the perceived value. It has the latest WiFi 6 support, PCIe Gen 4.0 interface, and support for the latest 11th generation processor.

We didn’t have an 11th Gen Core i9 on-site, but looking at its build and robust VRM configuration, it would easily handle the 8 core processor. The only drawback of the motherboard is that it has four USB 2.0 Type-A ports and four fan headers.

Final Words:

So should you buy the MSI MAG B560 Mortar WiFi? Yes, the MSI MAG B560 Mortar WiFi is an excellent motherboard for the latest Intel processor. The M-ATX form factor might not please everyone, but the B560 platform does keep with the flagship Z590 boards.

It is safe to say you really needed a feature-rich board for your latest Intel platform system; the B560 Mortar WiFi should be one of the top choices.