If you are upgrading your older Intel system, we might suggest holding on to it for a bit longer. For users running on the 300-series motherboard, MSI is adding resizable-bar support in the Z390, H370, B360, and H310 chipset motherboards.

MSI introduces resizable-BAR Technology on 50 of its Intel 300-series motherboard

After Intel successfully implemented the resizable-BAR technology on the 400-series motherboard. MSI is looking to venture furthermore bringing the resizable-BAR technology on the 300-series motherboard. The 300-series motherboard officially supported Intel 8th and 9th generation processors.

MSI stated that the new beta BIOS adds resizable-BAR support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. There are only a few games that can fully take advantage of the resizable-BAR support. Most of the games only gain a 10% – 15% performance. But that doesn’t scale well for all of the games.

The Z390 motherboard supported the Intel 8th generation and 9th generation processors. They may be old but still can hang up with the top-tier processors and gives good performance given their age. MSI had to introduce the resizable-BAR on the platform as most of the current population uses the older 300-series motherboard lineup.

MSI looks to start providing the resizable-BAR on all the Z390 motherboards. The company looks forward in the future to support even the Intel Z370 lineup. Due to the larger statics of the Coffee Lake users, MSI will venture on the Z370 motherboard lineups. Here is the motherboard with the resizable-BAR beta BIOS.

If your motherboard is listed above, please check the MSI support page. Please find the respective BIOS for your motherboard. The resizable-BAR doesn’t bring much of a difference in performance, but a slight boost might improve your gameplay. MSI has added resizable-BAR on the HEDT lineup such as TRX40 and X299 platforms as well.