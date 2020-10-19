MSI released an official statement regarding the support for the latest Ryzen 5000 series processor. The Zen 3 processor support has been the most talked-about topic the past few weeks after the unveiling. MSI has good news for all the MSI motherboard owners, both the Ryzen 500 series motherboard and Ryzen 400 series motherboard will support the Ryzen 5000 series processors.

MSI provides support of Ryzen 5000 CPU for all 400 series motherboard

The Ryzen 5000 is the newly released processor based on the same 7nm TSMC process node. The architectural rehaul and core design changes significantly increase the performance of the CPU. The MSI press releases heavily focused on the performance increase welcoming the Ryzen 5000 series processors.

MSI informed that the MSI X570 and B550 series motherboards are a perfect match for the Ryzen 5000 series processors. The newly released AGESA Combo PI V2 1.1.0.0 controller fully harnesses the PCIe Gen 4.0 performance’s power. The X570 and B550 motherboard owners are advised to update their BIOS software to support the latest Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Later on, in the press release, MSI talked about the reassuring support for all the 400 series motherboards. The 400 series motherboard will support the latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs but lack the PCIe Gen 4.0 support. All the 400 series motherboards, X470, B450, MAX, and non-MAX variants will support the latest Zen 3 processors.

Every other motherboard vendor was cherry-picking motherboards to support the newest CPU, but it doesn’t seem to be the case for MSI. Excellent news for MSI 400 series motherboard owners.

MSI looks to push the 500 series motherboard ahead of the 400 series motherboard. During the initial launch, the Ryzen 500 series motherboard will only support the Zen 3 CPU. Board partners look to push the Ryzen 500 series motherboard sales before looking to support the 400 series motherboard. The 400 series motherboard will get their first BETA update from January 2021.

The X370, B350, and A320 motherboards won’t get support for the Zen 3 CPUs. AMD isn’t eager to provide an update for the older 300 series motherboard. With MSI’s move, every other board partner will try to provide support for the Ryzen 5000 CPUs. It looks certain most of the motherboard vendors will follow AMD’s support.