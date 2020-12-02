MSI has released its new BIOS for its 400-series AMD motherboard. The 400-series motherboard owner can finally update their system with Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 CPUs. After Asus’s brief stint of 400-series Zen 3 support, now MSI follows the same path.

MSI announced its support for the Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU on its 400-series motherboard platform. 14 400-series motherboards are getting the update as of now. The MSI MAX Family all are getting support for the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. Aside from that, only 2 other motherboards are getting the BIOS update. MSI looks to add more X470 and B450 motherboard products in the days to come.

The update will keep coming, as the official support will launch in January 2021, adding most of the motherboard to the list. Here is the list of the supported motherboards with the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BETA:

Motherboard Version B450M Pro-VDH MAX 7A38vBA B450I Gaming Plus MAX WIFI 7A40vB3 B450M Pro-M2 MAX 7B84vAB B450 Gaming Pro Carbon MAX WIFI 7B85v25 B450 Gaming Plus MAX 7B86vHA B450-A Pro MAX 7B86vMA B450M MORTAR MAX 7B89v2B B450 Tomahawk MAX 7C02v39 B450M-A Pro MAX 7C52v39 X470 Gaming Pro MAX Coming Soon B450M Bazooka MAX WIFI Coming Soon

All the motherboards have pushed the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BETA BIOS for the AMD 400-series motherboard. AsRock has already moved the BETA BIOS, whereas Asus released the AGESA 1.1.8.0 firmware for its motherboard. Currently, the AGESA 1.1.0.0 BIOS is going well with no impact on the performance, but there are some itty bitty bugs in the AGESA 1.1.8.0. All the AGESA BIOS are in the BETA version. These BIOS are unofficial as AMD plans to release the AGESA (1.1.9.0 / 1.2.0.0) BIOS updates for the X470 and B450 motherboard. The update also brings the SAM support on all the B450 and X470 motherboards.