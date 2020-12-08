Previously we had seen the support for the resizable BAR on the Intel platform. It was only limited to AMD graphics cards and was adopted as the Smart Access Memory technology. But sources have confirmed that the Resizable-BAR support is offered on all Intel 400-series motherboard and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Resizable-BAR now available on Nvidia RTX 30 graphics card (unofficial)

The Smart Access Memory or Resizable BAR was first introduced in AMD’s Radeon 6000 keynote. The BAR, in short, allows the discrete GPU memory directly mapped to the CPU. Previously the CPU could access only 256MB of memory from the GPU. AMD claims that all of their CPU can access the GPU memory on its Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

The Resizable bar removes the bottleneck present on the graphics card. AMD showed a performance increase of over 10 – 15%, but the performance varied on different game titles. Asus previously introduced the Resizable Bar on the Intel platform limited to AMD GPUs.

Now MSI is currently working on the resizable bar support on the entire 400 series motherboard and even the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. The work is not fully complete, yet MSI gives unofficial support on all the Intel and AMD 400 series motherboard. Currently, the resizable bar is only available on Ryzen 500 CPU and AMD 500 series motherboard. In our previous article, the Intel 10th gen processor supported the resizable BAR on the Asus’s Z390 motherboard.

According to Wccftech, their sources sent some pictures showcasing Intel CPU running the resizeable BAR feature on the RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 supported the “Large Memory Range” on an intel platform. The test bench was running a Core i9 – 10900K CPU on an MSI Z490 Godlike motherboard. The picture confirms that board manufacturers are pushing the resizable BAR feature on the ever 400 series motherboard even if Nvidia or Intel doesn’t want them.

It is only a matter of time that Nvidia will officially support the resizable BAR feature on all its graphics card. Nvidia was previously in talks creating similar technology like AMD and release it next year. There is no official announcement or official benchmarks as the development is still in progress.

We can expect all the Intel and Nvidia components to support the resizable bar feature next year. The PCIe Gen 4.0 isn’t the only one supporting the resizable BAR technology. Motherboard using the older PCIe Gen 3.0 can support the technology, but it is up to the developers and manufacture to support older hardware.