MSI unveiled its new pre-built lineup this week. The MEG Aegis Ti5 sports the top of the line Intel Core Processor and Nvidia’s latest Ampere graphics card. MSI is going with a futuristic approach with a special in-built nob.

The Aegis Ti5 looks to take every Pre-built with its stunning visuals.

MSI Aegis Ti5 sports a unique design powered with an Ampere RTX GPU and Intel 10th generation Core processor

The Aegis Ti5 doesn’t only look good, but it seems to be way more powerful on paper. The top of the line Aegis sports a Core i9 – 10900K with an RTX 3080 GPU. The combination will provide smoother and lag-free gaming.

The system is also hooked up with Thunderbolt 3 USB C ports, 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6 for seamless connectivity. The network features are good enough for gaming and streaming.

The system is capable of playing games at 4K and running multiple monitors at 5K @ 60fps. The overall system on paper looks to be stunning, and MSI is cooling down the massive hardware with its Silent Storm Cooling 4 System.

The motherboard is upside down, providing the maximum airflow to the separate components.

MSI developed its Silent Storm Cooling technology to get the system’s best possible performance, keeping the temperature in check. The GPU and CPU are separated to give the best airflow in the case.

Aegis Ti5 uses the same system separating the GPU and CPU, providing optimal airflow to the components. The VRMs are giving separate cooling fans for optimizing the performance of the whole system.

The CPU looks to be cooled with an AIO water cooler.

The MEG Aegis brings an amusing KNOB design.

The MEG Aegis has a pretty unique and futuristic case. The KNOB in the middle of the case looks odd, but it is quite useful. The design is unique and supports tons of features.

The LED on the KNOB allows us to check the temperature of the system. Since it is a customizable LED, showcasing a GIF might be available. The KNOB is directly linked with the MSI dragon center.

Adjusting the fan profile, RGB color is easier thanks to the quick access settings in the KNOB. Plus, the KNOB can directly launch games. The KNOB allows for quick selection and launch of the games.

Any other custom programs and the executable is programmable to the KNOB. The KNOB is rotatable and executes an action when pressed. The AI on the KNOB can also display the weather of the user’s location.

The MSI Aegis Ti5 is an exciting and unique approach to gamers. The futuristic looks and the KNOB is the key aesthetic, whereas the Silent Storm Cooling Technology is a great offering for significant cooling.

The Core i9 paired with the RTX 3080 will be a beast and tear through most of the latest triple-A titles. The MEG Aegis doesn’t have a release date or pricing yet. It is already looking impressive and we cannot wait for its launch.