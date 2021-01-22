It is already hard to get the latest RTX 30 series graphics card in the market. And yet, MSI is looking to roll the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 for miners. An EEC submitted for the RTX 3060 Ti Miner surfaced online explicitly made for cryptocurrency mining.

Twitter User Harukaze5719 found the ECC submission for the miner card. The rise in the value of the cryptocurrency market sure is affecting the graphics card market. The cryptocurrency market has taken a massive price increase.

The graphics card demands have increased in the market as we face stock problems. Nvidia did sell a large inventory to the cryptocurrency miners, with AIBs following suit. Nvidia did confirm that the GPU’s stock will not stabilize until April.

An EEC submission for the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Miner card, has been spotted on the website. It is quite shocking to see MSI pushing a mining-focused card in the market during the following constraints. But it does seem that Nvidia has a large inventory of the RTX 3060 Ti GPUs, making it a viable option from the manufacturer’s standpoint.

According to the Wccftech, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Miner uses the GA104-200-A1 GPU. The GPU features 4864 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface. The mining card comes with a custom power limit of 120W. The card can deliver a mining hash rate of 50 – 60 MH/s.

The mining models will have two versions, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RX 3060 Ti OC. Still, there are no words on when these cards will get released. There has been a mining craze going with the rise of the bitcoin. The AIB and Nvidia did confirm that they have sold numerous GPU to miners.