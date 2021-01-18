MSI unveiled its lower end-budget segment, the Ventus 2X OC, ahead of CES 2021. The upcoming Sea Hawk is the anticipated line of graphics card for both RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. The Sea Hawk Series provides a hybrid cooling solution efficiently cooling the flagship Ampere graphics cards.

MSI introduces a Hybrid cooling solution for its RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 with a 240mm AIO liquid cooling.

The Sea Hawk is the latest graphics card series for its flagship graphics cards. The RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 come with a custom water cooling solution reducing card to a dual-slot form factor. The GeForce RTX 30 Sea Hawk is the third card in the market alongside the Kingpin Hybrid and Colorful’s Neptune.

The Sea Hawk offers both water cooling AIO solutions with an inbuilt air cooler as well. The ASETEK pump cools with the micro-fin copper base cooling the GPU and VRAM modules. The VRMs are cooled with their heatsink cooled with a single Frozr fan. The copper contact base plate efficiently cools the VRAM.

The MSI Sea Hawk is cooled with a 240mm radiator with dual tubing going across it. The tubing is made out of durable material resisting high temperatures and extreme resistance. MSI looks for the longevity of the card, offering protection against permeation and corrosion. The dual MSI Torx Fan 4.0 efficiently provides increased air pressure with low acoustic. The GPU can keep the RTX 30 cards in check, keeping it under 60C in load.

The MSI Sea Hawk has no pricing or availability, but it is expected to cross over $2000. The Sea Hawk series is expected to end up in the market by Q1 2021.