MSI has announced its latest Flagship B550 motherboard lineup. The MEG B550 Unify series is the flagship motherboard from MSI. The MEG B550 is built like a tank with overclocking ready features and fully supports the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. Plus, the CPU is just a week away from launching.

MSI MEG B550 Unify Series has 2 motherboards geared towards overclockers and enthusiasts

The MSI MEG series, known as The MSI Enthusiasts Grade boards, released two new boards today. Both the motherboards will support the latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs, which launch next week or Nov 5th, to be precise. The Enthusiasts and overclockers will be pleased to hear about these shiny new motherboards.

Still haven’t decided which motherboard to pair with the upcoming #Ryzen5000?

Take a look at the new MEG B550 UNIFY, an exceptional motherboard in the top-end B550 segment, and is now joining the roster of MSI B550 lineup. Detailed Spec 👉 https://t.co/NG5mIoGIoX pic.twitter.com/7fSIX9Rf4F — MSI Gaming USA (@msiUSA) October 27, 2020

The MSI MEG Unify-X and MSI MEG Unify are the two variants, each with their specific features.

MSI MEG Unify-X

The MSI MEG Unify-X is the higher-end top of the line MSI B550 motherboard. It has a 14+2+1 direct power design featuring a 90A power stage. The power phase delivery and VRMs are great for overclocking. The PCB is made out of server-grade 2oz copper PCB made up of 6 layers.

The VRM has cooled thanks to the dual heatsink block design. The thick heatsink design is interconnected with a heat pipe. The heat pipe channels heat equally from the VRM and cool down from the airflow within the case.

The MSI Unify-X comes with only a Dual RAM slot optimized for overclocking. The motherboard supports up to 5800MHz RAM but can be overclocked. The board features two x16 slots and two x1 PCIe slots. As for the storage, you can find 4 M.2 slots that can be configured in RAID backed up by 6 SATA III ports.

The Unify-X comes with a huge I/O selection. IT has HDMI 2.1 for output, support for WiFi-6, 2.5G Lan port, Clear CMOS, and BIOS flashback button. The HDMI 2.1 is quite handy when a higher refresh rate 4K displays with an APU. The Unify-X specs do make it look like a handy B550 flagship motherboard.

MSI MEG Unify

The Unify is the toned-down version of the X version of the motherboard. It features an almost similar design but will differ on workloads. The MSI MEG Unify is for the enthusiast more than overclockers. The Non-X version doesn’t overclock efficiently like its X variant. But do provide useful features for its price.

The board features the same power delivery and VRM. MSI MEG Unify comes with four RAM DIMM slots supporting up to DDR4 5100MHz. The expansion slot situation is quite similar to two x16 slots, two x1 slots, and 4 M.2 Slots. The VRM is cooled with a thick aluminum heatsink and loses some overclocking ability.

The I/O is the same with 4 USB Gen 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2.5G LAN port. The motherboard comes with WiFi-6 support and a handy Clear CMOS & Flash BIOS button.

Both the motherboard will support the latest Ryzen 5000 Desktop processor out of the box. Plus, it is featured-packed making an acceptable choice for enthusiasts and overclockers. The MSI Unify-X retails for around $299, and the Unify retails for $279. The Unify-X is the premium motherboard with its overclocking feature. The Unify is priced lower but still is an excellent value for its build quality and rich in features.