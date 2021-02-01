MSI has focused every PC builder on the market valuing their customer’s demands. The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX graphics card is a new introduction for the Small Form Factor builder. It is 40% smaller than the standard RTX 3060 Ti but packs the full RTX 3060 Ti card performance.

MSI unveils its SFF focused GPU, the RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX graphics card

The MSI RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX is a small card featuring the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card’s full might. The smaller and lighter form factor makes it viable for SFF builds or small HTPCs. The RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX sports a dimension of 172 x 125 x 43 mm (LxWxH).

The RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX boosts the same GA104-200-A1 featuring 4,864 CUDA cores and comes with 8 GB of memory. The card has a boost clock of 1,665 MHz sitting on the 256-bit bus bandwidth. Coupling the 14Gbps memory speed, the card archives a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX retains most of all the RTX 3060 Ti card features with no compromises. MSI has tuned the graphics card with some excellent cooling solutions as well. The RTX 3060 Ti comes with a solid black design and a single fan design. The heatsink at size may be small, but the four high-efficiency heat pipes offer excellent cooling. The heat pipes directly make contact with the GPU offering a better cooling solution.

Even though it looks small, it draws over 200W in power. The single 8-pin connector powers the graphics card, and MSI recommends pairing the RTX 3060 Ti with a 650W PSU. The Aero ITX graphics card has ample connection. It features three DisplayPort and a single HDMI 2.1b port supporting a 4K 120 Hz display.

There is no pricing information about the graphics card yet. MSI has only unveiled the graphics card and its detail without a prior release date or pricing.