The RTX 3060 is one of the budget RTX Ampere series cards and it has garnered tons of hype around it. The RTX 3060 garners its attention with its 12 GB of VRAM and coming under $350. But the RTX 3060 custom graphics cards are getting a price bump way before their launch. And the RTX 3060 has already started popping into the second-hand market.

RTX 3060 pops up way before the initial launch date with the AIB increasing the prices of the custom cards

The RTX 3060 is one of the best budget offerings from Nvidia with its massive VRAM. The GPU isn’t that powerful comparing the RTX 3060 Ti’s insane performance. The RTX 3060 is 3 times powerful than the previous RTX 2060. But you will be limited to 1080p >60Hz gaming on this card.

The RTX 3060 12GB graphics card is not having a fair day for its launch day. The global market drive has increased the demand for graphics cards and the stocks are dwindling in the market. Every AIB partner is ditching the original MSRP and raising the prices.

The cheapest custom model is the MSI RTX 3060 Ventus X2 coming at $484.99. The Asus RTX 3060 TUF Gaming is similarly priced at around $489.99 whereas Zotac RTX 3060 gaming and Asus RTX 3060 ROG Strix costs $499.99. The expensive one is the MSI RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio costing $514.99. It is tough on the gamers as the card’s MSRP starts at $329.99.

The availability of the GA106 GPU makes the RTX 3060 more viable in the market. Aside from the mainstream GA104 or GA102 GPUs, there will be plenty of GA106 GPUs or RTX 3060 for gamers all around the world. All the prices come from an unnamed retailer.

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Eagle OC went on sale on a second-hand website. The user seems to be a Cryptocurrency miner who got the wrong end of the hype. The RTX 3060 series is the first card getting Nvidia’s cryptocurrency limiter.

The seller priced the card at around 2800BYN which converts to 1080 USD. The seller trying to get back some of the money that he spent initially buying the graphics card. But only a few people might have interest in the card which initially is offered up for $329.